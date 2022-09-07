Read full article on original website
Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. For our September 12 virtual program (7 pm), Tacoma Historical Society is delighted to host a presentation by local historian Whitney Brady titled “Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses (1st Edition.)” The presentation, created in partnership with Historical Research Associates (HRA) working with Horizon Housing Alliance (HHA), is based on a series of audio interviews Whitney and his partners performed, tells the story of significant places in the Hilltop by weaving together the voices of long-time and former residents of the neighborhood, who become historians themselves as they share their memories and experiences of the community.
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town. Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.
Enjoy Fall Festivities at Zoo Boo Oct. 15-16
TACOMA, Wash.—Happy Howl-o-ween! Dress up like a cat, tiger, elephant or whatever your favorite animal is and then see that same real-life animal at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Zoo Boo weekend, Oct. 15-16. The annual fun, fall-themed weekend is always a hoot among families. There will be plenty of ghostly games and arts and crafts. Make your own spooky spider hat, test your ear by identifying sounds from nocturnal animals, and build a creepy, crawly bug out of sticks and stones. There will also be candy and treats for the kids (and don’t worry- the Kids’ Zone playground will be open to get out all that energy!). Look around the Zoo for decorations and vote for your favorite themed area.
CPSD Promising Future: Juan Carlos Lopez Martel
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Four Heroes Elementary School fifth grader Juan Carlos Lopez Martel. Teachers and administration at Four Heroes view Juan Carlos as a natural leader among his peers, but he is beyond humble and simply hopes to leave every day feeling positive. “I just try my best to help other students and teachers when I can,” he said.
Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive a Success
City of Puyallup social media post. The 2022 Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive was a success! Some of the cattle did stop midway through to have little snack on some shrubs. Thank you all for coming out and enjoying some community fun!
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Adriana Bellici
A Clover Park School District story. Our first Staff Spotlight of the year features Idlewild Elementary school fifth grade teacher Adriana Bellici. Adriana has been with the district for eight years and is beginning her second year at Idlewild. After enjoying her time at Oakbrook Elementary School, Adriana wanted to challenge herself as an educator and expand her experience by serving a different group of students. “That’s why I value education, because it empowers people while encouraging us to always be open-minded and continue to grow,” she said.
Sound Transit announces September 2022 Service Change
Sound Transit press release. Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting September 17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.
Eastbound Division Ave. and Northbound MLK Jr. Way will open as early as Sept. 9
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 6, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. To start its meeting Sept. 6, 2022 Council presented two proclamations: One to West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Lakewood Police recognizing Sept. 11, 2022 as Patriot Day of Remembrance and the other to Jose Gonzales with Veteran Roofers recognizing Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2022 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Lakewood.
Lakewood City Manager September 9 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) September 9 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Tacoma wants help balancing its budget
City of Tacoma social media post. Our budget forecast for 2023-24 shows expenses growing faster than revenues. The General Fund deficit is projected to be $24 million & we want to hear from you as we work to close that gap and develop the 2023-24 Biennial Budget. For more info, visit cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment…
Plan for weekend I-5 ramp closures at S. 38th Street, SR 16 and I-705 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Upcoming work on Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma this weekend, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will refresh I-5 exits and on-ramps at South 38th Street and the northbound I-5 exit to I-705.
Touch a Truck on Saturday
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for Touch A Truck at Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway. Bring the kids (and big kids) out to see semi-trucks, super fuel tankers, military vehicles, buses, a zamboni, and of course, PCSD rigs!
Five TPD Officers graduate from academy
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Today (Sept. 8), Officers Miller, Pingul, Dominguez, Zimmermann and Nakano graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and are now commissioned police officers with the Tacoma Police Department. Congratulations Officers.
Summit Water Main Replacement Project
City of Fircrest announcement. We are currently in the midst of the watermain project on Summit Avenue from Columbia to Stanford St. This project is expected to be completed by the end of September, with further permanent asphalt repairs weather permitting. We appreciate your patience and understanding during the duration of this project. Please feel free to contact Public Works with any questions, comments or concerns at (253) 564-8900 or email PublicWorks@CityofFircrest.net.
Letter: At least 2× rent and no evictions?
It’s wonderful news that we are building more “Low-income Housing” in Pierce County. However, if you must make at least 2× the amount of rent, and cannot have any evictions on your rental history, then it doesn’t matter how many “low-income” buildings you have.
Steilacoom Town Administrator September 9 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s September 9 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Obituary Notices – September 8, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Jessica Maree Ellen Fletcher; Gene Hansen Sorgenfrei;. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Carson Lee Cole. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Red Flag Notice
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. RED FLAG NOTICE: Pierce County has declared critical fire weather conditions will lead to high fire danger across the region now through Sept. 11. All outdoor burning, including recreational and cooking fires (except gas grills), is prohibited until the Red Flag event is over.
Applicants Sought for the Community’s Police Advisory Committee
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) consisting of one youth position, one At-Large position, and one position each for residents of Council District Nos. 1 and 5. CPAC is an advisory...
