Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12
(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19. The recommended detour...
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
New Traffic Pattern at Lincoln South Beltway East Interchange
(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) Starting Friday, September 9th, traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration using existing Highway 2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation...
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
Man Rescued Early Friday From Dead Man’s Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to save a man early Friday morning, after he found at the bottom of an embankment inside Dead Man’s Run near 70th and “P” Streets. LFR Battalion Chief Mark Majors told KFOR News crews found a person at...
LSO Results From “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”
(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 6 just west of 98th Street on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. In a continuing effort, additional deputies were also on duty Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights during the crackdown from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. running traffic on an individual basis.
Mosquitoes in Lancaster County Test Positive For West Nile Virus
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 9)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today reports that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The...
Election Commissioner Announces Upcoming Retirement
Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2022) Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that he will retire on January 20, 2023. Shively has served as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner since August 18, 1999, when he was first appointed by former Governor Mike Johanns. Shively has since been reappointed by...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost Looks Ahead To Georgia Southern
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 8)–Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. He reflected on this week of practice and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. “They’re athletic,” Frost said of the Eagles. “They’re making a transition on...
HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska’s Big Ten Schedule Has Been Announced
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 8)–A trio of high-profile December matchups and three-game February homestand highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 Big Ten Conference schedule released Thursday morning. The Huskers will be tested early, as seven of the Huskers’ first eight Big Ten games are against NCAA Tournament teams from a season...
