(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 6 just west of 98th Street on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. In a continuing effort, additional deputies were also on duty Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights during the crackdown from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. running traffic on an individual basis.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO