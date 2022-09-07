Fat Joe set to host the '2022 BET Hip Hop Awards' in Atlanta

While it’s undoubtably been a minute since you heard Fat Joe on your radios, it looks like he’ll be coming to your small screens soon, as he’s officially signed on to host the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

According to Joe , the pre-recorded event taking place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on September 30. and scheduled to air on exclusively on BET on October 4, will be the "BIGGEST award show in history.”

“Fat Joe is Hip Hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” shared Connie Orlando , EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved Hip Hop stars.”

In the official statement announcing his hosting duties, Joe said, “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

As of now, aside from host, date and place, no other Hip Hop Awards related news has been dropped. However, nominations, performers and presenters are promised to be announced soon.

While on IG, many of his famous friends and colleagues were here for the news, flooding his comments section with love and lots of fire emojis, Twitter was a whole other story. Check out some of the not so nice responses below.

