Sam Pittman reflects on KJ Jefferson's decision-making, praises Spencer Rattler's accuracy and arm strength

Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman praises offensive line, reacts to strong win over South Carolina
Arkansas took care of business in its SEC opener Saturday, dispatching South Carolina, 44-30. Sam Pittman was pleased with his team’s performance Saturday in a raucous atmosphere. He noted the play of running back Rocket Sanders and an incredible performance from the Razorbacks offensive line, which helped Sanders and company rush for 295 yards on the ground.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses loss at Arkansas, delivers grim injury news
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will try and bounce back after the Arkansas loss, 44-30, in a game in which the Gamecocks on defense at one point were down 3 starters. The Gamecocks were in an early hole, and Spencer Rattler rallied South Carolina from an early 21-3 deficit in part with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells, Jr. midway through the third quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas manhandling South Carolina; college football observers taking notice
Arkansas is putting on a clinic against South Carolina on Saturday in a game that many believed might be competitive. Instead, the Razorbacks have marched up and down the field on offense and looked dominant on defense in opening up a huge 2nd quarter lead. Raheim Sanders has rushed for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Knox III narrates inspiring Arkansas hype video: 'Opportunity waits for no one'
Arkansas is back and it proved that last season by going from on of the SEC’s most unimpressive teams to recording a 9-4 overall record to demand national respect. This season, the Razorbacks are picking up where they left off, opening the season with a 31-24 victory over a previously No. 23-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats team. The Razorbacks themselves enter Week 2 as the No. 16 team in the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer updates South Carolina injury report ahead of Arkansas game
Shane Beamer will get a chance to see running back Christian Beal-Smith in live game action this weekend at Arkansas. The South Carolina coach released the Gamecocks’ injury report on his weekly call-in show. Collyn Taylor from On3 has the report. Beal-Smith is a transfer from Wake Forest. He...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Prediction and preview
South Carolina and Arkansas will try to keep the momentum going with an early conference showdown in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks are each coming off noteworthy wins because both Week 1 opponents put up a fight, especially early on. The game will kickoff at noon (ET) on ESPN. The teams have not met since 2017, a game won by the Gamecocks, 48-22, in Columbia, in a game coached by Bret Bielema and Will Muschamp. Arkansas leads the all-time series 13-10, but South Carolina has won 3 straight.
Comments / 0