Atlanta, GA

247Sports

The Day After: Three and None

North Carolina went down to Georgia and handled its deed of the day against the Panthers of Georgia State. While it was particularly 'unpretty' at times, the end result is what matters. The Day After podcast crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples and Tommy Ashley break down the win, which pushed the Heels to 3-0 on the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Georgia Tech Picks up Their First Win of the Season 35-14

Georgia Tech and Western Carolina meet in game two of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets are 0-1 and the Catamounts enter the game with a 1-0 record. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter Western 14 - GT 14.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

