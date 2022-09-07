Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Thousands to line route as Queen's coffin moves to Edinburgh
Later today, the formal Proclamation of King Charles III, as the King of Gibraltar, will take place. But the thoughts of many here are still with the Queen. "Honestly to God, we loved her," sisters Rosemarie and Lydia tell me. They, like many Gibraltarians, hold a deep affection for the...
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
Prince Andrew to be left Queen’s three surviving corgis as fate of Her Majesty’s beloved pets is confirmed
THE Queen's three surviving corgis - Candy, Muick and Sandy - have been left to Prince Andrew, we can reveal. Over her lifetime the late monarch owned more than 30, with each one descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI. They became synonymous...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Queen was with me at happiest and saddest times - William
Prince William has paid tribute to the Queen, saying the world has "lost an extraordinary leader" while he lost his "Grannie". The new Prince of Wales said "she was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
Sky News issues clarification after mistakenly describing Chris Kaba protest as tribute march for the Queen
Sky News has issued a clarification after a news report incorrectly described a protest march as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.The march, which took place in London on Saturday (10 September), was held to protest the death of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old man shot dead by police in Streatham.Kaba was unarmed when he was shot by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit, while driving a vehicle. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident. Kaba’s shooting has provoked a public outcry, and was the reason for an...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves Balmoral, en route to Windsor
A bittersweet homecoming. The body of the late Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral on Sunday, marking the beginning of a nine-day farewell journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Her Majesty’s body left the Scottish castle at 10 a.m. local time and was slowly driven 175 miles to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse. Onlookers lined the streets of the Scottish town, watching in silence as the hearse passed. “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time,” First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted Sunday. “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
BBC
Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
morningbrew.com
A royal roundup: what happens next in the UK
The death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest reigning monarch, seemed to leave a void just about everywhere except for the top of major news outlets’ websites. To help you sift through it all, here’s a little guide to what’s happening, what’s coming next, and what’s on hold (everything in Britain).
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
PM Truss to accompany King Charles on tour of Britain to lead mourning
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of Britain's four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Saturday.
BBC
King Charles III: Cardiff events to mark proclamation of the King
Special events and parades are taking place as Wales marks the proclamation of King Charles III and tributes are paid to the Queen. Thousands are attending the proclamation ceremony at Cardiff Castle. King Charles became monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, aged 96. The...
Comments / 0