After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO