Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw
Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
Playoff-contending Mariners, Braves meet in rubber game
It’s that point in the major league season when teams jockey for position like NASCAR drivers coming down the stretch.
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
Rockies' German Marquez: Torched for nine in no-decision
Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled in...
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Padres' Manny Machado: Homers twice against former club
Machado went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers. The Padres weren't able to muster much offense against their rivals until the ninth inning, but Machado provided some firepower with solo homers off Julio Urias in the third and sixth frames. The All-Star third baseman is up to 28 long balls on the campaign, matching his mark from last season. If he goes deep twice more in the regular season, Machado will notch his sixth career campaign of 30-plus homers, which would be his first since 2019.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup
Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics. Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Slugs 14th homer
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Cruz is on quite the tear during his seven-game hitting streak. He's gone 14-for-30 (.467) with three homers, eight RBI, five runs scored, two triples and two doubles in that span. The massive surge has him up to a .231/.279/.470 slash line with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases through 66 contests. The walk he drew Saturday was his first in nine games, and while he's hot at the plate, he still has a 36.2 percent strikeout rate compared to a 6.4 percent walk rate.
Giants' Joey Bart: Busts slump Saturday
Bart went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cubs. Bart entered Saturday 2-for-15 across his last seven games, which included a stint on the injured list with a concussion. The catcher broke out of the slump in a big way, with his second-inning homer giving the Giants all they needed to earn the win. The 25-year-old is up to a .233/.313/.414 slash line with 11 long balls, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles through 79 contests. He's split time behind the dish since his return, but Bart should reclaim the No. 1 catcher job by the end of the campaign.
Dodgers News: Roberts Hopeful Blake Treinen Won't Be Sidelined for Long
The Dodgers lose Blake Treinen to the IL with a recurring bout of shoulder issues.
Rays' Luis Patino: Draws another start
Patino is slated to start Sunday's road game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation after he called up from Triple-A Durham on Monday to step into the injured Shane McClanahan's (shoulder) spot in the rotation. Patino took a no-decision his last time out against Boston, covering five innings and allowing three runs while striking out four.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Heads to bench
Bohm will sit Saturday against the Nationals. Bohm will sit for the first time in over two weeks. He's hit .309/.328/.400 in 13 games since his last time on the bench. Edmundo Sosa will handle the hot corner Saturday.
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Reinstated from paternity list
Rasmussen (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday in anticipation of the birth of his first child and is now ready to return to the team. The 27-year-old righty holds a minuscule 1.59 ERA and 0.53 WHIP over his last five starts.
