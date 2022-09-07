Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
CCTV appeal after woman raped in Cheltenham
CCTV images have been released by police to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape. Gloucestershire Police believe a woman in her 40's was raped off the path of the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham, shortly before 05:00 BST on 6 August. Officers said...
BBC
New Zealand: Whale may have caused boat flip that killed five
Five people have died in New Zealand after a birdwatching boat capsized, possibly after colliding with a whale. Eleven people, mostly from the birdwatching group, were onboard when the boat capsized on Saturday in Goose Bay near the town of Kaikōura. Police declined to speculate on what had caused...
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Six times the Queen made us laugh
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour. From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here is a look back at some of her funniest moments.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Man admits stabbing Bermondsey family of four but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder. Joshua Jacques, 28, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68. They were found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Eighth arrest in murder probe
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The man, from the West Derby area of the city, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of the...
BBC
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
BBC
Tesco worker death: Andover man jailed for 'callous' killing
A man has been jailed for the "callous" killing of a supermarket employee who was assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 28, attacked John Carroll at the Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July 2021, leaving him with a fatal head injury. The 62-year-old died 12...
BBC
Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble
A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
BBC
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral
Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
BBC
Life sentence for Swedish teen for killing teachers with axe and knives
An 18-year-old student who killed two teachers at a Swedish secondary school in March this year has been sentenced to life in jail. Fabian Cederholm was found guilty over the attack in which he used knives and an axe. His motive is unclear. About 50 students locked themselves inside classrooms...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Northumberland plans permanent memorial
A permanent memorial tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is to be created in Northumberland. The UK's longest reigning monarch, who died aged 96 in Thursday, often visited England's most northerly county. Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson confirmed the plans, as many residents signed books of condolences and laid flowers.
Comments / 0