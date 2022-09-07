Read full article on original website
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
Secret Invasion Trailer Shows Return of Nick Fury to Earth
At Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios released the trailer to Secret Invasion, which features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) for the Disney+ series. The show will adapt the storyline about the Skrulls’ secret invasion of Earth from the Marvel comics. The cast of characters will also include Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman).
The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together
The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Black Adam Trailer Features the Justice Society of America and the First Look at Sabbac
The final trailer for Black Adam has been released and, alongside showcasing the power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's DC anti-hero, it also gives us a new glimpse at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villain Sabbac. Black Adam is set to be released in...
Skull and Bones Trailer Shows Off Ship Customization, Pirate Lairs
Skull and Bones got a new trailer today that showed off a number of features, including ship customization and its pirate lairs, where you smuggle your treasure and sell to the highest bidder. Revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we got a look at the ship customization systems, including cannons, ship...
Disney Speedstorm Gameplay Trailer
Your favorite Disney characters get behind the wheel in this high speed kart racing game. Check out the reveal trailer along with a look at actual gameplay featuring Monsters Inc characters.
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Rainbow 6 Mobile Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Gameplay was shown for Rainbow 6 Mobile, a brand new free-to-play game, built from the ground up for mobile. The closed beta starts September 12th.
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
Paladins - Kasumi: Champion Teaser Trailer
Meet Kasumi, the newest Champion coming to the team-based shooter game, Paladins. Check out the trailer for a peek at the character.
Willow - Official Trailer
An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. Warwick Davis, who played Willow in the 1988 film, is back for the series, while Joanne Whalley is returning to her role of Sorsha. The cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman. Willow premieres November 30, exclusively on Disney+.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: First Trailer Revealed for the Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a new series headed to Disney+, and D23 Expo 2022 officially revealed the show's first trailer. The Adam Project's Walker Scobell is starring in the titular role, and this series is based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson is a 12-year-old modern demigod/half-blood who was accused by Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. Now, Percy must find it if he hopes to restore order to Olympus.
Star Trek Day 2022: Everything Announced, Including Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Premiere Date
Star Trek Day 2022 has arrived and it’s bringing with it some big news for Star Trek's biggest shows. Alongside revealing the premiere date and a new teaser for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we were also treated to announcements for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
