It’s always fun to see older stars we’ve grown up with over the years and still enjoy when they show up in a random cameo or extended role. Katey Sagal is one of those celebrities that people either know or don’t since she was a big star in Married…With Children as Peg Bundy. She’s been in That 70s Show as well and has shown up now and then in other features over the years, and she even started her career as a singer and songwriter. That’s a perfect point to bring up since Sagal’s role in this movie is the surviving sister of a legendary country-singing duo who became a recluse in her later years and has been the subject of many rumors people have decided to spread. When Leigh and Jordan, two aspiring country singers who have been friends for a couple of years, decide to pay an unscheduled visit to Harper Dutch, they find that her house is in disrepair, and her attitude is that of one who just wants to be left alone. However, when they suggest that she follow them on the road to writing another song, Harper’s mood gradually shifts.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO