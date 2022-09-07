Read full article on original website
Playtime review – a bubblegum take on Monsieur Hulot
The late, great Observer film critic Philip French, writing in 2009, described Jacques Tati’s 1967 film Playtime as a “satire on soulless, conformist modernity”. Modern life’s mechanical rigidity, all straight lines and sharp edges, is gradually subverted by the bumbling human behaviours of Tati’s trademark character, Monsieur Hulot. The co-directors of this new stage version see the film differently. For Valentina Ceschi (who also performs) and Thomas Eccleshare, Playtime is about “walking down the street and being alive to the other people sharing your space”. In their very free adaptation, Tati’s satire is bubblegummed into a sort of meet-cute comedy. A chance encounter – cue long looks and pink clouds – between Hulot (Enoch Lwanga) and an American tourist called Barbara (Yuyu Rau) becomes the main thread along which the action is strung.
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Some would say all Neil LaBute movies are terrifying. House of Darkness, in theaters Friday, has more official horror trappings, with the same style of dialogue exploring gender dynamics. Hap (Justin Long) and Mina (Kate Bosworth) arrive at Mina's family's remote castle after they've...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Orphan
Kids have a strange effect on horror movies, and in some cases, they become the type of villains that some people don’t see coming. Esther is one of those that brings up ideas of Damien and various other children that have been identified as holy terrors that are not to be trusted. Walking into this movie is rough, and for all soon-to-be mothers, it’s fair to say that it delivers a rough image that’s hard to shake. The image of a woman losing her child during childbirth is one that a lot of people might not be able to handle, and it gets fairly graphic but doesn’t go to a place that would scar people for life. Or maybe it does consider the era we’re living in. But the point is that the movie opens with Kate Coleman, played by Vera Farmiga, dreaming of a bloody mess that was meant to be her third child. Unfortunately, this child died in childbirth, and it’s been a noticeable scar that has affected her and her family. Of course, the movie’s point is to ensure that even a glimmer of hope can make things worse.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. review – megachurch satire isn’t worth praise
Sterling K Brown and Regina Hall are left stranded in a disappointingly blunt and consistently unfunny attempt to ridicule religious hypocrisy
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
IGN
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
IGN
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Review: ‘Barbarian’ gleefully messes with horror customs
“Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos. Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention —- from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with. Even the title is a misdirection.
The Rings of Power's Sophia Nomvete on her female dwarf: "There were all sorts of lengths discussed with the beard"
Exclusive: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sophia Nomvete, who plays Disa, talks to Total Film about her character's look
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access Review
Where other life sims can sometimes struggle to make interesting use of the characters that occupy their towns, developer Gameloft bursts onto the scene shirtless and flexing its muscles like Maui with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Even in its unfinished early access state, this is an irresistible blend of city planning from the likes of Animal Crossing with quests and a progression system more commonly seen in RPGs. All of that is wrapped inside a Disney theme with an all-star cast of adored characters that make it ridiculously hard to put down. Some tedious quests, copious bugs, and an incomplete final act mean it certainly warrants the early access label at the moment, but it’s already all too easy to lose dozens of hours in this magical simulation.
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Torn Hearts
It’s always fun to see older stars we’ve grown up with over the years and still enjoy when they show up in a random cameo or extended role. Katey Sagal is one of those celebrities that people either know or don’t since she was a big star in Married…With Children as Peg Bundy. She’s been in That 70s Show as well and has shown up now and then in other features over the years, and she even started her career as a singer and songwriter. That’s a perfect point to bring up since Sagal’s role in this movie is the surviving sister of a legendary country-singing duo who became a recluse in her later years and has been the subject of many rumors people have decided to spread. When Leigh and Jordan, two aspiring country singers who have been friends for a couple of years, decide to pay an unscheduled visit to Harper Dutch, they find that her house is in disrepair, and her attitude is that of one who just wants to be left alone. However, when they suggest that she follow them on the road to writing another song, Harper’s mood gradually shifts.
Bodies Bodies Bodies review – winning Gen Z satirical slasher movie
As the body count grows, the bratty rich kids grow more appealing in Halina Reijn’s amusing mansion party horror
IGN
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
IGN
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
IGN
The Best LEGO Marvel Sets in 2022
The Marvel and LEGO partnership dates all the way back to 2012—the same year the first Avengers movie came out in theaters, capping a successful Phase One. It firmly established everything that would carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next decade. The mix of dramatic action and quippy humor. The self-referential Easter Eggs. The introduction of solo characters, followed by the big team-up movie that brings together all the heroes to defeat the world threat.
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
