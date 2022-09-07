Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
My Kingdom For A Scroll
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Disney Speedstorm Gameplay Trailer
Your favorite Disney characters get behind the wheel in this high speed kart racing game. Check out the reveal trailer along with a look at actual gameplay featuring Monsters Inc characters.
Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022: Where to Watch, Start Time, What to Expect, and More
The long-awaited D23 Expo 2022 has finally arrived, and Day 1 of the event features panels of all kinds. One of the biggest attractions of the day has to be the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, which will take place later today. The event is confirmed to feature exciting reveals, announcements, trailers and more.
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
The Ceremony
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Skull and Bones Trailer Shows Off Ship Customization, Pirate Lairs
Skull and Bones got a new trailer today that showed off a number of features, including ship customization and its pirate lairs, where you smuggle your treasure and sell to the highest bidder. Revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we got a look at the ship customization systems, including cannons, ship...
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Willow - Official Trailer
An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. Warwick Davis, who played Willow in the 1988 film, is back for the series, while Joanne Whalley is returning to her role of Sorsha. The cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman. Willow premieres November 30, exclusively on Disney+.
Paladins - Kasumi: Champion Teaser Trailer
Meet Kasumi, the newest Champion coming to the team-based shooter game, Paladins. Check out the trailer for a peek at the character.
Soh Kofi Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
The Search for Pua
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
Ta'loh Naeg Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Ta’loh Naeg Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Ta’loh Naeg Shrine is located on the outskirts of Kakariko Village in the northern reaches of the Dueling Peaks. You can find it up a path North of the village at a small clearing before the Great Fairy Fountain.
The Little Mermaid: Live-Action Remake Gets a First Teaser
Disney has revealed a first trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the The Little Mermaid. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared a first teaser for the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid adaptation starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. The teaser shows off the ocean and a glimpse of Ariel in the shipwreck with a very short snipped of the iconic song, Part of Your World. You can check out the teaser below.
Rainbow 6 Mobile Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Gameplay was shown for Rainbow 6 Mobile, a brand new free-to-play game, built from the ground up for mobile. The closed beta starts September 12th.
