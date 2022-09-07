Read full article on original website
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
Willow - Official Trailer
An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. Warwick Davis, who played Willow in the 1988 film, is back for the series, while Joanne Whalley is returning to her role of Sorsha. The cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman. Willow premieres November 30, exclusively on Disney+.
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Werewolf By Night
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer. There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on Disney+.
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford's voice shook with emotion as he introduced footage for his fifth and last Indiana Jones movie. "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you," the 80-year-old actor told the crowd at the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event in Anaheim, Calif.
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
Cobra Kai: Season 5 - Review
This is a non-spoiler review for all 10 episodes of Cobra Kai: Season 5, which arrive Friday, Sept. 9 on Netflix. Cobra Kai's fifth season breaks tradition with the last two outings, which have premiered at year's end, with a September debut and a conclusion that, for the first time, feels like default closure should the series not return for another run. It's because of things feeling a little too neat and tidy come the finish line that Season 5 feels a little less organic than what's preceded it. That being said, in true Cobra Kai fashion, there are still plenty of crowd-pleasing moments, an abundance of heart-melting sentiment, and some joyous usage of franchise legacy characters that help make these 10 "summer break" episodes most triumphant.
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
Star Trek Day 2022: Everything Announced, Including Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Premiere Date
Star Trek Day 2022 has arrived and it’s bringing with it some big news for Star Trek's biggest shows. Alongside revealing the premiere date and a new teaser for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we were also treated to announcements for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Black Adam Trailer Features the Justice Society of America and the First Look at Sabbac
The final trailer for Black Adam has been released and, alongside showcasing the power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's DC anti-hero, it also gives us a new glimpse at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villain Sabbac. Black Adam is set to be released in...
The Best LEGO Marvel Sets in 2022
The Marvel and LEGO partnership dates all the way back to 2012—the same year the first Avengers movie came out in theaters, capping a successful Phase One. It firmly established everything that would carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next decade. The mix of dramatic action and quippy humor. The self-referential Easter Eggs. The introduction of solo characters, followed by the big team-up movie that brings together all the heroes to defeat the world threat.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 8 Wacky MCU Legal Cases That Need to Be Addressed
Note: This article contains some spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Recent episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have established what looks to be the ongoing formula for this new MCU series. Even as Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and keen mind to iron out some of the most difficult legal problems in the MCU. When you have rogue magicians opening up portals to other dimensions, there's only one lawyer qualified to take the case.
The Crown Pausing 'Out of Respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown writer Peter Morgan says the show will “will stop filming out of respect” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Deadline, the 59-year-old British screenwriter said he expects production on Season 6 of the hit historical drama to pause out of respect from the recently deceased monarch.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts Sneak Peak
Check out this animated short showcasing some of the heroes you'll get to play in Marvel's Midnight Suns, serving as a bit of a sneak peak at the upcoming prequel shorts..
Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access Review
Where other life sims can sometimes struggle to make interesting use of the characters that occupy their towns, developer Gameloft bursts onto the scene shirtless and flexing its muscles like Maui with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Even in its unfinished early access state, this is an irresistible blend of city planning from the likes of Animal Crossing with quests and a progression system more commonly seen in RPGs. All of that is wrapped inside a Disney theme with an all-star cast of adored characters that make it ridiculously hard to put down. Some tedious quests, copious bugs, and an incomplete final act mean it certainly warrants the early access label at the moment, but it’s already all too easy to lose dozens of hours in this magical simulation.
Secret Invasion Trailer Shows Return of Nick Fury to Earth
At Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios released the trailer to Secret Invasion, which features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) for the Disney+ series. The show will adapt the storyline about the Skrulls’ secret invasion of Earth from the Marvel comics. The cast of characters will also include Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman).
