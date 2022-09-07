Commanders announce team captains for 2022 season

The Washington Commanders announced their team captains for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the way on offense along with receiver Terry McLaurin, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and tight end Logan Thomas.

The defense will be captained by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Punter Tress Way will captain the special teams unit.

Defensive end Chase Young, safety Jeremy Reaves and running back J.D. McKissic were named alternate captains. All captains and alternates were voted in by their Commanders teammates.

Allen, Thomas and McLaurin all retained their captainships from the 2021 season, the team noted in its press release.