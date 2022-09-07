ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Local police investigate possible child abduction

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSg3o_0hlduFBr00

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The P erry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction in Stark County.

Police say Sunday around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lincoln Way East for a possible child abduction. Perry Township officers worked with the Akron Police Department to locate the child. Officers found the child, according to the police department, and say the child was unharmed.

Sign up for our Breaking News Email Alerts

Police say it was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

Police have not said whether they have anyone in custody who is facing charges. They say they are actively investigating.

Police have not said how old the alleged victim was or released any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330)478-5121.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abduction#Violent Crime#Lincoln Way East#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy