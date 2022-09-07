Florida man accused of exposing himself to Uber driver

Pinecrest, FL - A South Florida man's been arrested after he exposed himself to an Uber driver and threatened to rape and kill her while she drove him home early Monday morning.

Pinecrest Police say Matthew Manuel Ferro, 21, was arrested after he removed his clothing while in the back seat of the Uber as the driver drove through near Southwest 67th Avenue and 98th Street just before 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, Ferro began touching himself and told the victim to touch him.

When the victim refused, Ferro forced her to touch his genitals.

Ferro became aggressive when the victim said she was going to call 911, attempting to hit her and take her cellphone “by force.”

When the victim pulled over and got out of the vehicle, Ferro told her “he was going to rape her” and "that he was going to kill her" before fleeing the scene.

Pinecrest police officers canvassed the area and located Ferro just before 4:10 a.m.

Ferro was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, strong-arm robbery and battery with a prior conviction.