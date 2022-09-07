South Florida Kids With Cancer Get Cuddles & Comfort from Robotic Ducks

Photo: Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Delightful ducks paid a visit to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami to bring comfort and cuddles to more than 100 kids with cancer and sickle cell disease.

My Special Aflac Duck is an award-winning social robot designed to be a cuddly companion that helps bring comfort and joyful moments to children with these conditions. These ducks also have the ability to respond and interact with children. They emulate emotion through an interactive mobile app that allows children to virtually bathe and feed their duck.

“ We are honored to join forces with Aflac and take part in the My Special Aflac Duck program as a way to further support our young patients receiving treatment for cancer and sickle cell disease,” said Jennifer McCafferty-Fernandez, Ph.D., senior vice president of external affairs and chief of staff, Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “We know these fun and cuddly companions are sure to enhance the care experience for the children and families we serve.”

Since 2018, Aflac has donated and distributed more than 17,000 My Special Aflac Ducks nationwide to more than 450 hospitals and disease-focused organizations.

Click here for more information on Nicklaus Children's Hospital.