The Pet Poison Helpline sheds light on the risks that detection dogs face daily in honor of National Service Dog Month. When it comes to investigating and arresting individuals suspected of buying or selling drugs, police forces will enlist the help of detection dogs. Although the canines can be crucial to keeping communities safe, the risks these canines face became real for one detection dog in Pasco, Washington.

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO