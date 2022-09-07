Read full article on original website
dvm360® product report: Collapsible pet crate, plus FIP diagnosis guidelines and more
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. Petco WholeHearted Fresh Recipes Frozen Food for Dogs. Petco’s WholeHearted Fresh Recipes line has been expanded to offer frozen dog food made with human-grade ingredients under veterinary guidance. The recipes promote gut health and optimal weight and come in 3 flavors: chicken and vegetables, beef and vegetables, and fish and vegetables.
Toxin Tails honors drug detection dogs
The Pet Poison Helpline sheds light on the risks that detection dogs face daily in honor of National Service Dog Month. When it comes to investigating and arresting individuals suspected of buying or selling drugs, police forces will enlist the help of detection dogs. Although the canines can be crucial to keeping communities safe, the risks these canines face became real for one detection dog in Pasco, Washington.
New indications approved by FDA for topical treatment of tick infestation in cats
Both fluralaner topical solution (Bravecto) and fluralaner and moxidectin topical solution (Bravecto Plus) are now indicated for the treatment and control of Asian longhorned tick infestations in cats. Merck Animal Health has announced the new label indication for both fluralaner topical solution (Bravecto) and fluralaner and moxidectin topical solution (Bravecto...
