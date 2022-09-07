ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap

Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
