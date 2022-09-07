Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail. The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap
Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
