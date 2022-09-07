Powerful Jenks-Tulsa Union rivalry tops Top 10 Oklahoma football games to watch for Week 2

By Christian Potts | Photo by Karen Schwartz

With many schools taking on traditional rivals and others scheduling perhaps their toughest games of the non-district season, the Week 2 slate of top contests in Oklahoma is loaded with many dynamic and competitive options.

Here are SBLive Oklahoma's Top 10 games for the week, plus a few bonus contests to keep an eye on.

1. Jenks (2-0) at Tulsa Union (2-0)

It's hard to ever put another game ahead of what has been Oklahoma's most powerful big-school rivalry for the last several decades. And Jenks-Union once again has high stakes in 2022.

Both teams are 2-0, but the Redhawks have earned a few more style points in getting there. Union followed a blowout win against Westmoore by racing past rival Broken Arrow, 28-7.

The Trojans again found tough sledding offensively, but again put up a stellar defensive performance in taking down Owasso, 14-7, with Owasso's only score coming on a blocked punt return. Despite a slew of early-season injuries, the Trojans have continued to find a way into the win column.

The recent series has gone the Trojans' way, with Jenks winning five of the last six games, including a 30-15 decision in last year's Class 6AI state championship game as well as the two teams' regular-season meeting last season, also at Union.

Since 1998, the schools have faced each other for the state title 11 times, with Jenks owning a 7-4 record in those contests.

2. Edmond Deer Creek (2-0) at Mustang (1-0)

Two of SBLive Oklahoma's top five teams square off in an intriguing cross-class matchup.

The key to this game may be what Deer Creek's talented and experienced defensive unit can do against an explosive Mustang team that piled up nearly 500 total yards in its 57-26 win against Southmoore last week. Quarterback Tristen Russell threw a school-record seven touchdowns in the game.

3. Owasso (0-2) at Broken Arrow (0-2)

The 'Blankenship Civil War' pits the head coaches, father Bill (Owasso) against son Josh (BA), but this story will be much more about the 22 young men between the lines.

And there is even more urgency than usual, as both teams are coming in off back-to-back losses against high-level opponents, although it's fair to say these are still two of the top challengers in Class 6AI once district play begins.

4. Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Vian (1-1)

The possible 3A favorite Bulldogs head south to take on the always-tough 2A Wolverines in a cross-division match with plenty of flash and firepower.

Both offenses are talented and have big-play ability, Lincoln led by running back Easton Rogers, and Vian paced by quarterback Diego Ramos, who threw four touchdown passes in a 40-26 win against Eufaula last week.

5. Seiling (1-0) at Laverne (2-0)

Don't underestimate the importance of this early-season 8-man battle between squads looking for long postseason runs.

Laverne is in one of the state's most competitive districts, with the Tigers, Shattuck and Balko-Forgan all potential state title contenders in Class B coming out of District B-1. Seiling has a top performer in two-way senior Cody Pester and looks to be the team to beat in District B-3.

6. Beggs (1-0) at Rejoice Christian (2-0)

Two of the best 2A squads on the east side of the state will test their early-season mettle. Rejoice already has two big wins, hammering defending Class A champion Cashion in the opener and local rival Cascia Hall last Friday, while Beggs comes in off a solid season opener, taking down Hugo, 52-21.

7. Gore (2-0) at Mounds (1-0)

Gore has steadily built back into a Class A power in eastern Oklahoma under the guidance of former Vian coach Brandon Tyler. Meanwhile, Mounds has enjoyed some of its best success in decades over the past two seasons.

Both these teams are poised for deep runs in the postseason, and this will be a nice barometer for both on where they stand early on in 2022.

8. Davis (1-0) at Sulphur (0-1)

Murray County in south-central Oklahoma comes to a halt every year for this heated rivalry of neighboring schools.

Sulphur nearly pulled off a big win Friday, leading at halftime before narrowly falling to Class 2A powerhouse Washington, 27-25. The Wolves took down a larger school and another neighboring rival in Pauls Valley, 28-14.

9. Edmond Santa Fe (0-2) at Norman North (1-0)

Two of SBLive Oklahoma's top 20 squads square off in an all-6AI tilt.

The Timberwolves squeaked past in-city rival Norman, 40-36, in a Week One opener. Santa Fe's 0-2 record is deceiving, with close losses to Jenks and Choctaw leaving a sense of urgency for the Wolves in their final non-district contest.

10. Idabel (1-0) at Broken Bow (1-1)

If you live in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, this game may very well rank number one every year.

Broken Bow has a lot of promise after reaching the playoffs in 2021 and giving 5A power McAlester a tussle in Week Zero. The Warriors put up a strong defensive performance in a 26-7 win in their first game last week against a solid Kingston program.

Many more big games dot the Week 2 slate, including: Clinton at OKC Heritage Hall; Sand Springs at Bixby; Tulsa Metro Christian at Poteau; Tulsa Bishop Kelley at OKC Bishop McGuinness; Cushing at Perkins-Tryon; Washington at Jones; Norman at Moore; Davenport at Regent Prep; Del City at Midwest City; Muskogee at Midwest City Carl Albert; Catoosa at Verdigris.