brides.com
A Baby's Breath-Filled Wedding in The Berkshires
On a very cold night in January 2017, Samantha Carnall and Joe Sicilian had their first date in downtown Boston: dinner and a nightcap at the bar next door. “Even though it was a Monday, we didn't want the night to end,” Samantha remembers. “After the date, Joe excitedly woke his neighbor and friend to boldly foreshadow that I would be joining their summer share house that August.” His prediction proved accurate; a relationship was forged.
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
This New Collection of Cottages Just Opened on the Grounds of Winston Churchill’s Former Home
The Templeton Estate dates back to the 18th-century when Templeton House, a Grade II-listed property, was built for Lady Templeton in 1786. Templeton House, also the former home of Sir Winston Churchill, was a decade-long project that was completed in 2019—one of London’s most painstaking restorations in history. The grand property, which is available for vacation rentals after Richstone Properties acquired the development, is one of the most iconic in all of London. Now, Richstone Properties is revealing its latest expansion of rental accommodations: Templeton West. Templeton West is a collection of new-build cottages, stables, and the grand Dower House that...
25 Fall Porch Ideas That Will Transform Your Space Into An Autumnal Paradise
Decorating for the seasons is always fun, and fall presents such great opportunities to create a warm and cozy feel to your home, starting with the front porch.
hunker.com
This House for Sale Looks Just Like a Medieval Castle
Forget that cute craftsman bungalow you were looking to buy. Instead, who's up for a tudor-meets-gothic castle?. That's exactly what you'll find on the market in Rochester, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. The 6,100-square-foot private home is designed to look exactly like a medieval castle. It sits on six wooded acres in the center of a moat, complete with a drawbridge and portcullis (the retractable metal gate at the end of the drawbridge).
cntraveler.com
This Magical Treehouse Hideaway May Be the Coolest Rental in London
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
The New Hotel Madame Rêve Feels Like Paris’s Best-Kept Secret
Paris may boast many of the world’s grandest and most storied hotels, but Madame Rêve, which opened earlier this year, stands apart from competitors—not just for its elegance, but for its sense of discretion. This lack of pretension is evident from the entrance, which is almost unmarked...
Artful lodgers: 10 great Arts and Crafts hotels and houses in Britain
With medieval origins and largely built in Tudor times, Owlpen Manor is deeply revered in Arts and Crafts circles. In the 1920s, architect Norman Jewson bought and restored it alongside key Arts and Crafts figure Ernest Gimson, furniture maker and architect, using traditional methods and craftspeople trained by Morris. Still privately owned, Owlpen has a collection of nine self-catering cottages to rent, all of which are dog-friendly, and an estate to explore with miles of glorious woodland walks close at hand. The house – still with its original furnishings – is also open to groups.
This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard
Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
The Daily South
Lush And Lasting Late-Season Color For The Garden
As summer winds down and autumn arrives, the garden breathes on last glorious hurray. Plants that slept through the heat of summer come alive with blooms, while foliage begins to shift toward autumn hues. Not all the colors of fall are warm and golden. Radiant purples are just as plentiful, as are vivid pinks and soft blues. Celebrate the season by creating lush and lasting late-season color in the garden with bountiful blooms and vibrant foliage.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
Time Out Global
16 eerie ghost towns in the USA you can actually visit
You might actually see a spirit at these long-forgotten, abandoned ghost towns in the USA. Entering a ghost town in the USA provides the chance to see a snapshot of life in the past—it’s not always Wild West towns with the saloon door swinging open and closed; it’s sometimes a more modern place where everyone had to jam for some reason. You get to walk around and wonder about these mysterious lives and why people cleared out. You may find furnishings still intact, dishes still on the table as if the inhabitants just wandered away for a moment. Bring your camera to document the eerie rooms and yards where once, people bustled around leading busy lives. And sometimes, just like the name says, you might encounter a ghost still mulling over their tragic bad luck.
