Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items...
Paid Sick Leave Would Reduce Mortality, Suicide, And More, Study Says
Cities, counties, and states that legally require employers to provide paid sick leave for workers have lower death rates than those that do not, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Data suggests that where employers are required by law to offer paid sick leave, there are fewer suicides and homicides in working-age men and fewer homicides and alcohol-related deaths in working-age women.
THC Drinks Are the Next Big Thing. But Are They Any Good?
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than a batch of brownies. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
This California Bill Could Dramatically Improve The Lives of Working Families
Members of California’s State Senate just passed a labor law that will allow fast food employees more say in their pay, work conditions, and hours — a huge win for the state’s 550,000 fast food workers. Known as the Fast Food Recovery Act, or the FAST Act, the bill now moves on to Governor Newsom’s desk, where analysts say it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Will Ban Gas-Powered Cars. Is Your State Next?
California regulators are charting a bold course in the fight against climate change. A vote is expected today to phase out and ultimately ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. As the United States’ largest car market, California sets emissions standards that are followed by close to 20 other states. Experts expect most of those states to follow the Golden State’s lead, resulting in a new gas-powered car sales ban in about one-third of the country, according to the New York Times.
14 States Are Offering Their Own “Child Tax Credit.” Here’s What To Know
There’s no denying the impact of the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that parents received during the second half of 2021, in which parents received hundreds of dollars a month per child and a lump sum at tax time to the annual tune of about $3,600 per kid total. The payments slashed child hunger, lifted more than four million children out of poverty, and improved the lives of countless others, allowing families to purchase necessities, pay down debt, or start a savings account.
Three States Will Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness, And The Penalty Could Be Up To $1,100
At the end of August, President Joe Biden officially announced his student debt relief program — a plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, and up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants, with income limitations. The move, which followed months of speculation and multiple extensions of the pandemic payment pause, will wipe out debt completely for millions of borrowers. But there are still some lingering questions: how will people apply for debt forgiveness? Are certain loans — like FFEL loans — eligible for forgiveness as well?
California Is About To Mandate Kindergarten. That’s A Good Thing, Right?
California may soon adopt a mandate that requires kids to complete at least one year of kindergarten before moving into first grade. The state's existing law currently doesn't make kindergarten attendance a requirement — instead, kids only need to attend first grade when they're 6-years-old. But with the newly proposed law, California will likely become the 20th state to mandate kindergarten.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Economic implications around a shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and impacting the ecology and economics of Utah. The Wall Street Journal, looks into the industries effected, the toll, and […]
Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system
The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A $15 minimum wage could lift 7.6 million Americans out of poverty
The Urban Institute published a new analysis on what would happen if the federal minimum wage was increased to $15. The annual family earnings of nearly 56 million affected workers nationwide would rise by an average of $5,600. If no workers lose their jobs with a $15 minimum wage, 7.6...
On This Day In 1888, The First Baby In America Was Saved By An Infant Incubator
It's hard to imagine what life would be like without some of the technology we have today. This is particularly true for families with kids with complex medical needs or new parents whose baby needed extra support after birth. One major medical support — the specialized bed called an incubator...
Fatherly
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 1