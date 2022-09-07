Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Veterinary Heroes™ 2022 winner: Andi Flory, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology)
Get to know our oncology winner for the 2022 Veterinary Heroes™ Awards. Andi Flory, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology) currently works at PetDX in La Jolla, CA and was honored with the Oncology award at our Veterinary Heroes™ gala during the recent Fetch dvm360® conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
DVM 360
dvm360® product report: Collapsible pet crate, plus FIP diagnosis guidelines and more
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. Petco WholeHearted Fresh Recipes Frozen Food for Dogs. Petco’s WholeHearted Fresh Recipes line has been expanded to offer frozen dog food made with human-grade ingredients under veterinary guidance. The recipes promote gut health and optimal weight and come in 3 flavors: chicken and vegetables, beef and vegetables, and fish and vegetables.
Business Insider
You should be discussing your salary with coworkers if you want to be paid what you're worth, according to TikTok creators
Salary transparency is becoming less taboo as social media users encourage their followers to talk money with their coworkers to avoid wage gaps.
DVM 360
New indications approved by FDA for topical treatment of tick infestation in cats
Both fluralaner topical solution (Bravecto) and fluralaner and moxidectin topical solution (Bravecto Plus) are now indicated for the treatment and control of Asian longhorned tick infestations in cats. Merck Animal Health has announced the new label indication for both fluralaner topical solution (Bravecto) and fluralaner and moxidectin topical solution (Bravecto...
