Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. Petco WholeHearted Fresh Recipes Frozen Food for Dogs. Petco’s WholeHearted Fresh Recipes line has been expanded to offer frozen dog food made with human-grade ingredients under veterinary guidance. The recipes promote gut health and optimal weight and come in 3 flavors: chicken and vegetables, beef and vegetables, and fish and vegetables.

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO