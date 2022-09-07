ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Keeping healthy habits this school year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This school year, healthy habits are as important as ever. Television star and mom, Catherine Lowe, stopped by Studio 3 with some tips for the back to school season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Cocomelon goes on tour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular children’s show is taking the leap from Youtube to the stage. Some of the cast and crew stopped by Studio 3 with a preview of Cocomelon on tour.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Putnam Co. Homecoming this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 93rd annual Putnam County Homecoming is back and better than ever this weekend. Dave Mattocks stopped by Studio 3 with a preview of all the fun. You can find a full schedule of events here.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
WSAZ

Posing with Yoga Power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you can’t seem to get the hang of yoga poses, Yoga Power can help. Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, demonstrated some moves on Studio 3. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New nursing program set to begin in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Boone Career and Technical School, they’re about to welcome their very first nursing students in a brand new state-of-the-art program. School Principal Allen Halley said students range in age from right out of high school into their mid-30s, all of whom want to become nurses.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
WSAZ

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 9-9-22

Marshall fans arrived at Notre Dame early to take in the historic sites ahead of Saturday's game. Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide. Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ashland Paul Blazer High School

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to Ashland Paul Blazer High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights. The Tomcats host Wheelersburg High School for a 7:30 p.m. match up Friday, September 9, 2022.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ribfest 2022 underway in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar! The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police focused on safety ahead of Septemberfest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The annual Septemberfest in Louisa kicks off Friday and with the talent-filled lineup, organizers expect a large crowd. “I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime that we got this,” said Pamala Doty, the entertainment chairman of the festival. For the county’s bicentennial...
LOUISA, KY
Metro News

Homicide investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy