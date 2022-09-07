ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

foxla.com

2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

1 hospitalized after shooting on 110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the 110 Freeway overnight in northeast Los Angeles, officials said. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights area. The freeway was closed for nearly two hours while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
TMZ.com

Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport

Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
COMPTON, CA
Kamaiyah
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino

A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
CBS LA

Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was initially reported on the 6400 block of Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA

