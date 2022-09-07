Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
foxla.com
2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Santa Clarita Radio
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
1 hospitalized after shooting on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the 110 Freeway overnight in northeast Los Angeles, officials said. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights area. The freeway was closed for nearly two hours while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
Boyle Heights Community Warns of Drivers Stalking Women
A social media post is spreading awareness about the driver of a white van in Boyle Heights who may be stalking women. The vehicle, which appears to be a white Chevy Passenger or Cargo van, supposedly bears no back plates or back windows, as well as heavy tinting. According to...
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint
A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anaheim man gets 15 years to life after fatally striking 6-year-old with car while driving drunk
A 56-year-old Anaheim man will serve 15 years to life in prison for murder after he hit a 6-year-old girl with his vehicle while driving drunk in Fullerton. Maximino Delgado Lagunas, a painter, struck the girl as he was leaving a job site, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. At […]
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
Driver gets 7 years in prison for road rage collision in Placentia
A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for a road rage collision in Placentia that left a motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition and a pedestrian with a broken leg. Michael Eugene Begin, who was given credit for 85 days behind bars, was convicted July 21 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was initially reported on the 6400 block of Hollywood...
Comments / 1