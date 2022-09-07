ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Danielle to head toward Europe following Atlantic adventure

By Mary Gilbert,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Danielle, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to churn in the open ocean on Wednesday. The hurricane has yet to be a threat to any country during its lifetime, but that is set to change as early as this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Danielle, after taking a leisurely, meandering journey across the open Atlantic, will approach a populated landmass for the first time since it formed on Sept. 1.

Forecasters say portions of Western Europe, including Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom, will need to remain on alert for possible impacts from Danielle from Sunday into the early week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNnmi_0hldr2h200

As of Wednesday morning, Danielle remained well away from land and was located about 700 miles (1,100 km) northwest of the Azores, an archipelago located more than 800 miles (1,290 km) west of Portugal. Danielle had sustained wind speeds of 80 mph (130 km/h) and was a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As the week progresses, Danielle will encounter conditions that are hostile to tropical development.

"Danielle will continue to move into an area of cooler water and increased wind shear, leading to a decrease in wind intensity over the next few days and the eventual transition to a tropical rainstorm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNgwH_0hldr2h200

Danielle is expected to transition to a tropical rainstorm on Saturday and remain at that classification as it approaches the coast of Portugal at the start of the upcoming week. Even though Danielle is likely to have lost its tropical characteristics by the weekend, the rainstorm will still be able to spread a swath of rainfall across Western Europe.

"The extent and location of the rain will depend on the exact track of the storm, though it appears as if most rain amounts will reside within the 1-2 inch (25-50 mm) range with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches (125 mm)," Buckingham explained.

In general, forecasters expect the heaviest rain from Danielle to target central and northern Portugal, far northeastern Spain, far northeastern France, southern Ireland and the southwestern United Kingdom from Sunday to Monday. Outside of these areas, rain and embedded thunderstorms can still develop across a much larger portion of Western Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wg3Po_0hldr2h200

Much of the rain from Danielle will be beneficial due to significant drought conditions in place across Western Europe, although some heavy downpours could lead to localized flash flooding,

"All of southwestern England is facing levels of drought at the moment. Any rainfall that the U.K. may receive from the storm will help to alleviate the dry environment and subsequent low river levels," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer explained.

"Additional rainfall is desperately needed across England, Wales and Ireland to help rebound from the extremely hot and dry summer," she said, adding that recent stormy weather across the region has made only a small contribution to the groundwater and reservoir levels.

In addition to rainfall, Danielle could unleash gusty winds of 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) along coastal areas of Portugal, Spain and France. Winds of this magnitude can be enough to cause localized damage to trees and power lines, experts say.

"Due to increased shower activity and the potential for gusty winds, Danielle is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in Western Europe," Buckingham said.

Danielle is expected to dissipate by Tuesday, and any lingering moisture from the system will continue to increase chances for stormy weather across Europe through at least midweek.

