Pittsburgh, PA

Carnegie Mellon University focused on 20 development sites in new master plan

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Officials from Carnegie Mellon University detailed where and how much they’re thinking ahead for their Oakland campus, presenting the broad outline for a new institutional master plan to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.

The university has totaled up 20 future development projects on various sites throughout and nearby its campus, some including early building specs that call for projects up to more than 400,000 square feet in size.

Tribune-Review

Planning Commission approves plan to link 2 historic Pittsburgh buildings

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to link two historic buildings in the city’s Central Business District. The plan is to connect the structure commonly known as the Skinny Building on Forbes Avenue and the Roberts Building on Wood Street. Both buildings will see restoration work, and a new five-story building will be constructed at 433 Wood Street, where an existing three-story building is set to be demolished.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
ELIZABETH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
pghcitypaper.com

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Raising Cane’s proposes Oakland location

Raising Cane’s has proposed a new restaurant in Central Oakland. The Oakland Planning and Development Corp. announced on Aug. 25 that the OLIO Development Group has proposed constructing a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers quick-service restaurant at 3610 Fifth Ave., currently occupied by Thirsty Scholar. OPDC said it will be a tenant fit out of Thirsty Scholar, which is listed as permanently closed online.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials make minor revisions as extension gets underway

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials have made some minor adjustments as they prepare to build a 750-foot extension to the trail in Export. Export Council voted unanimously Tuesday to execute an easement agreement with trail officials. Westmoreland County Parks Planning Coordinator Jeff Richards said they worked with the borough to refine several areas of the planned extension.
EXPORT, PA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
navalnews.com

HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD

LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
