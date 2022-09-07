Carnegie Mellon University focused on 20 development sites in new master plan
PITTSBURGH — Officials from Carnegie Mellon University detailed where and how much they’re thinking ahead for their Oakland campus, presenting the broad outline for a new institutional master plan to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.
The university has totaled up 20 future development projects on various sites throughout and nearby its campus, some including early building specs that call for projects up to more than 400,000 square feet in size.
