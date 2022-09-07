Read full article on original website
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
Justice offers bills on economic development and highways funding
The Legislature already has a special session about taxes and abortion policy on pause, but Gov. Jim Justice has called a new one to consider bills on economic policy and roads funding. A Saturday night statement from the governor says the special session will start at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The...
Governor sides with counties on opposing property tax amendment
Gov. Jim Justice took another step in publicly opposing a constitutional amendment that would allow legislators to change property tax rates, saying that would be a risk for local governments in tough economic times. “What if doop happens?” the governor asked rhetorically, using his own word for when something is...
The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright understands that no one single event will be able to clean the entire Kanawha River but that will not stop his group from trying Saturday. The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental...
As property tax issue heats up, poll shows general support for amendment
West Virginians are generally favorable to a constitutional amendment to allow legislators to change property tax rates, according to a new poll. Of all poll participants, 53 percent said they are likely to vote in favor of the amendment while 36 percent said they would vote against it. The poll...
St. Albans student charged after gun found in backpack
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police said a student at St. Albans High School was charged Friday with having a gun on school property. Authorities said school officials found out a student may have had a gun in his backpack. He was escorted to the school office Friday afternoon and the gun was located.
