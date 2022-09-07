Read full article on original website
Funk Flex Debuts Unreleased DMX Track From The Vaults
Funk Flex gave DMX fans the gift they didn't know they needed on Thursday night (September 8). After challenging Swizz Beatz to dig into X's unreleased music vault, the famed New York City debuted a never before heard track that samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin." In true Funk Flex fashion, he played a snippet of the track as before he hopped on the mic to hype it up. “Unreleased, we don’t know when it’s coming out,” he shared.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look Cozier Than Ever During Date Night At NYC Club: Video
As badly as Rihanna fans would love to hear new music from the 34-year-old, recent weeks have seen her focus her energy on other endeavours, such as launching a "Ketchup or Makeup" collaboration from her Fenty Beauty line, assisting restaurant staff with tidying up after staying late to dine with her friends, and most recently, hitting up the club with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
GloRilla Pens A Sweet Message To Saweetie: "I Gained A Sister 4L"
As GloRilla's celebrity continues to grow, so does her star studded celebrity connections. On Friday (Sepetmebr 9), the Memphis rapper blessed fans with the remix version to her debut Summer anthem "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," featuring JT of the City Girls and Latto. Keeping up with the women empowerment energy, GloRilla took to Instagram with a sweet message for Saweetie, whom Glo says was one of the first artists to reach out to her when the song started to catch some buzz.
John Legend & Jazmine Sullivan Share A Toxic "Love" Song: Listen
It's a great weekend to be an R&B lover, with new albums landing from both Ari Lennox and John Legend, and not to mention a new single from Bryson Tiller (plus an appearance on "Reset" from NAV's new album). While the Dreamville First Lady opted to keep her project short...
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Sauce Walka Has A Message For Youth After Alleged Attempted Robbery Turns Deadly
Rappers have long been targeted by people looking for a quick come up and there have been an increasing number of stories about artists being victims of crimes. In Atlanta, authorities have reportedly stated that celebrities, especially rappers and athletes, have been targeted by gangs who have terrorized neighborhoods with home invasion robberies. Los Angeles police have also come forward to deter travelers from coming to the city as crime rates rise and robberies become more brazen.
Lil Gotit Calls Out Person Attempting To Break Into Lil Keed's Grave
Lil Gotit was the first person to break the tragic news of his 24-year-old brother, Lil Keed's death earlier this year, and now, the Atlanta-born rapper has returned with a message for the apparent troublemakers attempting to break into the late YSL artist's final resting place. On Thursday (September 8),...
Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"
Ari Lennox's age/sex/location album was co-signed by her label head, J. Cole, shortly after its arrival, as the renowned rapper compared his First Lady's work to that of Alica Keys on her debut LP, Songs in A Minor. As fans have begun to listen to the 12-track release they've also...
Lil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent
No one is quite sure why 50 Cent takes digs at Lil Kim, but the femcee claims it's because she rejected him many years ago. Whatever the case may be, Fif has found himself on the receiving end of ire following his most recent social media storm. Lil Kim appeared on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B," and in her verse, she spits bars about an ex she was happy to be rid of.
Killer Mike Pushes Back On ATL Politicians With 2 Chainz By His Side
There may be a crackdown coming for businesses in Atlanta, and some believe that it has targeted Black owners of nightlife establishments. Rolling Stone shared a report that leaders within the Peach State are looking to "change Atlanta's nuisance property laws," which, in turn, would give an easier, streamlined way for judges to "shut down a business after acts of violence." The example of the Georgia Aquarium was used, a family-friendly location that happened to be across the street from the Encore Lounge, a hookah bar. Over the last two years, it's reported that Encore Lounge had 171 calls made to the police, including a shooting incident that resulted in damage to a dolphin tank. The lounge was eventually shut down.
Young Thug's Tweets May Cause Problems In RICO Case
Young Thug is currently behind bars awaiting trial on a pending RICO case, but his recent social media activity has caused quite a stir outside of his cell. The "Lifestyle" rapper recently sent out a tweet asking Michael Phelps for advice. However, that didn't sit well with the courts, according to reports. During Thursday's (September 8) court hearing in Georgia, the judge called for limitations on the communication between lawyers and their clients in YSL's RICO case after prosecutors raised concerns about leaked discovery information and witness intimidation.
GloRilla Puts An Intimate Spin On "F.N.F": Watch
There's not much GloRilla isn't doing these days. Fresh off filming new visuals for her song "Tomorrow" on the stoops of Harlem, Big Glo is giving fans another rendition of her viral Summer banger, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The Memphis rapper gave a rare performance for Audiomack's "Fine Tuned," a series that showcases upcoming talent in a raw, intimate setting. During her set, GloRilla maintained her signature, deep vocals and raunchy lyrics while being backed by Elijah Rawk on the electric guitar.
Twitter Reacts To Rotimi's Atlanta Falcons "Rise Up" Song
Rotimi, whose real name is Olurotimi Akinosho, is a multifaceted entertainer. The 33-year-old has starred in some of the hottest television shows, appeared in movies, and created top-charting records. While he has been praised for all of the above, his latest contribution did not garner the response he hoped for.
