plymouth.edu
Chris Steffanci ’96: “Plymouth gave me everything I needed to be successful”
Chris Steffanci ’96 started building relationships as soon as he stepped on campus in the early 1990s. He connected easily with his lacrosse coach, advisor, and faculty members, and they helped him stay on track in a demanding world that found the formerly mediocre student earning good grades while playing lacrosse and competing successfully on the Waterville Valley freestyle ski team. Steffanci also bartended at night to help pay for his education.
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
newhampshirebulletin.com
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care
The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
Deerfield Valley News
Board likes park plan but feels town not ready to bear financial burden
DOVER- Selectboard members poured cold water on a proposal for an activity park presented by a group of Dover residents Tuesday evening. Dover resident Trip Morse presented the plan, which he said grew from his initial search for a place for outdoor pickleball courts in Dover. ”And then my vision got a little bigger, and the more I talked to people about an idea for an activity park, it just kind of morphed,” Morse said.
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Somersworth Indonesian Festival, Aerospace Fest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. MUMS Pop Up Market on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
NHPR
With a pop-up market, Manchester’s Center City neighbors find a new way to engage their community
Fadum Yussuf from Kenya lives a couple of blocks from where the market occurred. This market gave her the opportunity to bring her produce for the first time to a bigger crowd. She wants to create a family business. Local activists and organizers are looking for new ways to bring...
nhbr.com
Register of probate a little-known position, becomes a political challenge
The race for this role seldom attracts attention. This year, there’s an unusual juxtaposition. The two candidates vying Sept. 13 to be the Republican candidate for Belknap County Register of Probate — Marc Abear of Meredith and the incumbent Alan Glassman of Barnstead — fundamentally disagree on whether the job should be abolished altogether, or restored in full to provide a valuable community service.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Boston-based real estate investment and development firm Foxfield has acquired a 100,450-square-foot industrial/flex property on 15 acres at 21 Northwestern Drive in Salem for $14.9 million. Foxfield managing partner Jeff Theobald said his firm is “excited to see the southern New Hampshire industrial market continue to develop over the coming years.” He called the property “an excellent opportunity to buy a facility with a strong roster of tenants in a dynamic location.” Chris Healey of The Boulos Company, who represented Foxfield in the off-market purchase, said, “Industrial vacancy in the Salem submarket is among the tightest in the state.”
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
businessnhmagazine.com
Wolfeboro: Growing into Four-Season Tourism Town
Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce (Courtesy photo) Wolfeboro’s trademarked moniker is “the jewel of Lake Winnipesaukee,” and tourism is the gem that shines brightest. Anchoring the eastern end of NH’s largest lake, the town is the oldest summer resort in America, dating back to when Colonial Gov. John Wentworth built a getaway estate in 1771. And it still draws both seasonal residents and day-trippers to enjoy the waters and lakeside amenities—and drop a few dollars as they do.
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
WMTW
Mystery may soon be solved in case of girl found in Victorian-era coffin at Maine construction site
SANFORD, Maine — Skeletal remains discovered in a Victorian-era coffin, unearthed during a construction project five years ago in Sanford, are one step closer to being identified. "It's like it wasn't even acknowledged that she was missed. But we're not going to miss her. We're going to find out,"...
