ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre

Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results

As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Netflix's 'Wendell & Wild' Brings the Chills With Frightening Teaser Trailer

Are you ready to get spooky? Netflix is! The streamer is kicking off its annual "Netflix & Chills" campaign by dropping the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film Wendell & Wild. Directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas filmmaker Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Long
Person
Georgina Campbell
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Zach Cregger
TheWrap

‘The Real Love Boat’ Boss on New CBS Reality Dating Series: ‘It Brings Back the Feels!’ (Fall TV Preview)

Reality dating is getting a classic twist this fall with the premiere of “The Real Love Boat,” which aims to bring nostalgia, fun and romance to CBS. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5, “The Real Love Boat” takes inspiration from the classic late 1970s and 1980s spanning show that combined comedy, drama and romance, as it brings together 10 singles – five women and five men (with additions coming on at various ports) – for an unforgettable Mediterranean cruise and a shot at love.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Netflix Reveals Slate of New Horror Movies and Shows for Fall 2022, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Midnight Club’

If you’re looking for a fright this fall, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has unveiled its “Netflix and Chills” slate of new horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October and beyond. This includes films like the witchy “The School for Good and Evil,” which debuts Oct. 19 and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There’s also Tim Burton’s TV series “Wednesday,” which doesn’t yet have a release date but is a series-long spin on the Addams Family daughter starring Jenna Ortega.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger on Making the Year’s Most Shocking Horror Movie and Jordan Peele’s Advice

Zach Cregger has delivered one of the most twist-filled movies of the year with “Barbarian.” But perhaps the biggest shock to fans is that a member of irreverent sketch group Whitest Kids U’Know switched to horror so effortlessly. For Cregger, the two worlds are not far apart. “I don’t think horror and comedy are too dissimilar,” Cregger says. “The anatomy of a scare is very similar to the anatomy of a laugh. It’s all about timing and tone and zigging when the audience expects you to zag. I feel like my time in sketch comedy has equipped me to play...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbarian#Steps Ahead
Collider

Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic

At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

Who’s Winning the ‘Rings of Power’ vs. ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership War? It’s Complicated | Charts

Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel and HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ spinoff battle it out for fantasy supremacy — but both can boast bragging rights. Fair or not, all of Hollywood can’t help but compare Amazon’s “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” The two blockbuster fantasy series belong to arguably the most popular franchises of the last 25 years, carry unfathomable budgets — nearly $200 million for “House of the Dragon” and $465 million for “Rings of Power” — and premiered within two weeks of one another. The truth is both new series can boast bragging rights early on in their runs.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy