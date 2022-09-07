ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow

We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Dems to select county executive candidate on September 17

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Democratic Committee will meet at Kingston City Hall on Saturday, September 17 to select a candidate to run for county executive in this November’s general election. Three candidates – March Gallagher, Jennifer Metzger and Marc Rider – are vying to fill the remainder...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting Ulster County executive sworn in

KINGSTON – Johanna Contreras, a deputy county executive under the Pat Ryan administration, was sworn in as acting county executive on Friday. Ryan is stepping into his new role as 19th District representative in Congress through the end of this year. “I am committed to building upon the successes...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Newburgh has highest unemployment rate in region

ALBANY – Joblessness in the City of Newburgh in July was the highest of all municipalities in the Hudson Valley in July, according to the State Labor Department. Despite the high rate of 5.4 percent, it was down considerably from the July 2021 rate of 7.0 percent. The lowest...
NEWBURGH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Johanna Contreras becomes interim Ulster County executive Friday

At the end of the week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will formally resign and head to Washington, D.C. as the representative of the 19th Congressional District. And when Ryan departs, Johanna Contreras will become the interim county executive. In an interview, she said she knows the stakes. "There are...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County remembers horrific attacks of 9/11

POUGHKEEPSIE – At 8:30 Friday morning, dozens gathered in front of the Dutchess County Family Court in Poughkeepsie for a memorial service for those who perished on September 11, 2001. Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie opened the ceremony by describing the personal loss she suffered when a family member died during the terrorist attack in New York City.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“I think I hurt Lucy”

Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pattern report: Rental housing remains unaffordable for average residents across the Hudson Valley

MID-HUDSON – A just-released Pattern for Progress report examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
HUDSON, NY
