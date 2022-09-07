ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

SKIRT Magazine to Host Free Women’s Virtual Summit

SKIRT media of Charleston, along with Encore Media and SBC Global Barter of Atlanta, are presenting the SKIRT Women’s Virtual Summit starting on September 12th, 2022. This 5-day digital event is free to attend and consists of 40 speakers and experts – including Charleston’s very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Jenne Sevilla – in areas of women’s issues, business, relationships, health and more. These influencers in their industries will be bringing the most current information in their respective areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th

The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

BCLS Teens And Adults Enter to Win Gift Cards at Cane Bay Library

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites teens and adults to participate in Monthly Reading Challenges during September at the Cane Bay Library to win prizes. For every book read or listened to, teens and adults will earn an entry into a drawing to win the following prizes sponsored by Friends of the Berkeley County Library:
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Traveling Dinosaur Exhibit Returns to North Charleston in October

Jurassic Quest, a traveling exhibit featuring a self-guided experience featuring true-to-life size dinosaurs, is coming to the Charleston Area Convention Center from Friday, October 14th to Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The exhibit also includes:. Dinosaur themed rides. Crafts. Bounce houses. Activities. Photo opportunities. To purchase tickets, click here. For more...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Unveil Ticket Offer and Promotions for Playoff Opener

The Charleston RiverDogs secured their position in the 2022 Carolina League playoffs with a dramatic win on Wednesday night over the Columbia Fireflies. As a result, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will be the site of the playoff opener against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:05 pm. On Thursday, the RiverDogs announced a special ticket offer and more details about the game.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident to Host Series of Hiring Events This Month

SC Works Trident today announced a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, September 13th. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, September 14th. SC Military Community Hiring Event, Wednesday, September 21st. SC Works Trident Workforce Development...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Set Franchise Record with 86th Win of Season in Columbia

Columbia, SC- The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs have won more games than any other team in franchise history. This year’s squad put their name in the history book with a 6-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs hit three home runs to erase an early deficit.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Jones Leaves Yard in 10th Inning to Give RiverDogs Fifth Straight Win

Columbia, SC– Brock Jones broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning and Roel Garcia stranded the tying run on third base in the bottom half as the Charleston RiverDogs won their fifth straight against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Saturday. One game remains in the regular season.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Battery Host Rivals Tampa Bay in Saturday Showdown at Patriots Point

The Charleston Battery will host Southeast rivals Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff for the match at Patriots Point is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Charleston and Tampa Bay have become familiar adversaries over the years. The most recent meeting came earlier this season in St. Petersburg, a 1-1 draw. The Black and Yellow, after going down a goal in the first half, battled back to score an equalizer in the second half via Augustine Williams. The point earned by the Battery came after Tampa Bay won all four fixtures between the clubs in 2021.
CHARLESTON, SC

