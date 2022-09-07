The Charleston Battery will host Southeast rivals Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff for the match at Patriots Point is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Charleston and Tampa Bay have become familiar adversaries over the years. The most recent meeting came earlier this season in St. Petersburg, a 1-1 draw. The Black and Yellow, after going down a goal in the first half, battled back to score an equalizer in the second half via Augustine Williams. The point earned by the Battery came after Tampa Bay won all four fixtures between the clubs in 2021.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO