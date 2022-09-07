Read full article on original website
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
SKIRT Magazine to Host Free Women’s Virtual Summit
SKIRT media of Charleston, along with Encore Media and SBC Global Barter of Atlanta, are presenting the SKIRT Women’s Virtual Summit starting on September 12th, 2022. This 5-day digital event is free to attend and consists of 40 speakers and experts – including Charleston’s very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Jenne Sevilla – in areas of women’s issues, business, relationships, health and more. These influencers in their industries will be bringing the most current information in their respective areas.
Summerville Orchestra Launches New Free “Arts-mersive” Experience in Partnership with Public Works Art Center
Some things just play well together – like wine and cheese, baseball and hotdogs, and music and art. By popular demand, that last combination – music and art – is coming together in a new series featuring the Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) String Quartet (right) at the Public Works Art Center (PWAC).
2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th
The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
BCLS Teens And Adults Enter to Win Gift Cards at Cane Bay Library
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites teens and adults to participate in Monthly Reading Challenges during September at the Cane Bay Library to win prizes. For every book read or listened to, teens and adults will earn an entry into a drawing to win the following prizes sponsored by Friends of the Berkeley County Library:
Traveling Dinosaur Exhibit Returns to North Charleston in October
Jurassic Quest, a traveling exhibit featuring a self-guided experience featuring true-to-life size dinosaurs, is coming to the Charleston Area Convention Center from Friday, October 14th to Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The exhibit also includes:. Dinosaur themed rides. Crafts. Bounce houses. Activities. Photo opportunities. To purchase tickets, click here. For more...
PURE Theatre and Wild Dunes Resort Launch “Showstopping Weekend Package”
The package includes accommodations for two at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms, tickets for two to a performance at PURE Theatre, dinner for two at Oaxacan Mexican restaurant Pink Cactus in downtown Charleston, and breakfast at Coastal Provisions at the resort. This package is valid for stays Thursday...
SOJazzy to Perform During Summerville’s Annual Sweet Tea Festival Week
On Thursday, September 15th, the Summerville Orchestra’s (S.O.) jazz ensemble, SOJazzy, will perform a free concert in front of Town Hall on the south side of Hutchinson Square during the annual Sweet Tea Festival. The group will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. This marks the third time...
UPDATE: Firefly Distillery’s Fall Food Truck Festival Postponed to October
UPDATE on 9/9/22 – Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, September 10th, the Fall Food Truck Festival has been postponed to Sunday, October 23rd. The event will now run from 11 am to 5 pm. The distillery will be open as usual from noon to 6 pm on...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
RiverDogs Unveil Ticket Offer and Promotions for Playoff Opener
The Charleston RiverDogs secured their position in the 2022 Carolina League playoffs with a dramatic win on Wednesday night over the Columbia Fireflies. As a result, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will be the site of the playoff opener against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:05 pm. On Thursday, the RiverDogs announced a special ticket offer and more details about the game.
SC Works Trident to Host Series of Hiring Events This Month
SC Works Trident today announced a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, September 13th. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, September 14th. SC Military Community Hiring Event, Wednesday, September 21st. SC Works Trident Workforce Development...
RiverDogs Set Franchise Record with 86th Win of Season in Columbia
Columbia, SC- The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs have won more games than any other team in franchise history. This year’s squad put their name in the history book with a 6-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs hit three home runs to erase an early deficit.
Jones Leaves Yard in 10th Inning to Give RiverDogs Fifth Straight Win
Columbia, SC– Brock Jones broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning and Roel Garcia stranded the tying run on third base in the bottom half as the Charleston RiverDogs won their fifth straight against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Saturday. One game remains in the regular season.
Battery Host Rivals Tampa Bay in Saturday Showdown at Patriots Point
The Charleston Battery will host Southeast rivals Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff for the match at Patriots Point is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Charleston and Tampa Bay have become familiar adversaries over the years. The most recent meeting came earlier this season in St. Petersburg, a 1-1 draw. The Black and Yellow, after going down a goal in the first half, battled back to score an equalizer in the second half via Augustine Williams. The point earned by the Battery came after Tampa Bay won all four fixtures between the clubs in 2021.
