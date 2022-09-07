Read full article on original website
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
San Antonio Current
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside
North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
Historic Haskell House now open for regular public hours
The Hezikiah Haskell House — the oldest documented residence in Austin’s Clarksville National Register Historic District, once a Texas Freedom Colony — will now be open to the public. The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each...
Eater
Another Austin Bakery Is Closing, This Time, It’s Word of Mouth on South First
Austin catering company Word of Mouth is closing its South First bakery. Its last day in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood at 1506 South First Street will be on Sunday, September 11. The original 12th Street bakery will remain open, as will the full-on catering company. Owner Leslie Moore tells Eater...
CBS Austin
WAA Fall Fun Show: Escape to Taylor for quaint hometown vibes and much more
The quintessential town of Taylor, Texas is booming! While this small community welcomes growth, they remain true to cultivating quaint hometown vibes. In Taylor, Main Street is the top spot if you love to shop, dine out, and enjoy live music. For all car enthusiasts, it is also the premier place to see some of the best vehicles ever made.
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Longtime Austin tea house to shut down
The Steeping Room said it will close its doors on North Lamar Boulevard at 44th Street on Sept. 24.
New part of Hike-and-Bike Trail to open
The City of Austin announced Wednesday it would open the newest segment of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail on Sept. 14.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 9-11
If you’re looking for a romantic date night spot (or an enchanting solo experience), visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, where 28,000 solar-powered spheres light up to create an illuminating environment like no other. Book your tickets for the exhibit here. Dates and times vary, 4801 La Crosse Ave.
City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited
The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
