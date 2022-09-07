Duke receives $12 million federal grant to develop artificial intelligence tools for detecting autism

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Study highlights the possibility of earlier intervention, prevention of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder
The risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder may be detectable years before the illnesses begin, according to new research. A University College Dublin led study funded by the Health Research Board has found that 50% of people who developed these mental health disorders had attended specialist child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in childhood.
Comments / 0