After Days of Monitoring, TLS Purchases Shaimos Found Abandoned in Lakewood; Askonim Step in To Assist with Burial, and Track Down Culprit [EXCLUSIVE]

Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Authorities investigating stabbing in Lakewood
Authorities this evening are investigating a stabbing in Lakewood. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 PM. According to preliminary information, the incident may have been a domestic dispute.
thelakewoodscoop.com
The Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD
On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Volunteers Spend Hours Collecting the Hundreds of Bags of Shaimos abandoned in Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]
This afternoon, approximately 15 volunteers converged on the storage facilities containing the abandoned Shaimos to begin collecting the bags and boxes. Equipped with a truck, the volunteers shlepped hundreds of bags and boxes of Shaimos, loading them onto the truck to prepare for burial. Even after cutting his finger on...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: GRILL FIRE WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a grill fire on the 800 block of Clubhouse Drive. Two ambulances were requested to the scene for two injured parties, one a broken foot and one victim with burns. No additional information is available at this time.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Statement from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer on Passing of Yankie Meyer Zatzal
Rabbi Yankie “Jack” Meyer, a personal friend of mine and the Lakewood Police Department, he will be missed by so many, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends; Chief Gregory H. Meyer. Yankie was a devoted member of Boro Park Hatzolah for around 35 years,...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: FEMALE PASSED OUT AT REST AREA ON GSP
Emergency personnel are responding to the Forked River rest area on the Garden State Parkway for a report of a woman suffering from a syncope episode. No other information is available.
Police Posting DWI Checkpoint
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the night of Saturday, September 10 on Route 35 South, officials said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be working with the police departments from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach to screen drivers for signs of impairment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance video captures high-speed accident on Madison Avenue this morning
Two people were injured in a high speed accident that occurred on Madison Avenue in Lakewood this morning. The accident happened at approximately 6:40 AM at the intersection of Madison Avenue and 13th St. The conditions of the patients were not immediately available.
thelakewoodscoop.com
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood resident Kashers his Keilim after taking in food from Manalapan Chinese Restaurant
A Lakewood resident is seen Kashering his Keilim – as Paskened – after recently purchasing food at Manalapan Chinese Express, reheating it in his home’s oven, and using his home utensils. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior...
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK
Emergency personnel are responding to Veterans Park in the area of the pavilion for a person suffering from a syncope episode. No additional information is available at this time.
Ocean County Man Arrested, Charged With Killing His Father
LACEY – A Township man has been arrested and criminally charged for the murder of his father, police said. Justin Donaldson, 36, was charged with Murder in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township. Around 4:35 p.m., on September 7, a concerned...
ocscanner.news
MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING
The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Forked River Man Charged with DWI
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Lacey Township police chief Michael DiBella today announced That a Forked...
Lacey Police Arrest Two on Warrants at Lacey Inn
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Lacey Township Police Department has announced that you made two...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
