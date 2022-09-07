ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Carmelo Anthony not a priority for the Celtics

Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA. Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nba Championship#Basketball Operations#Nba#German#The San Antonio Spurs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 5

The Boston Celtics retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy