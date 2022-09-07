Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Celtics president Brad Stevens spotted at Turkey-France EuroBasket game
If you thought it was just you paying more attention to the quadrennial European Basketball Championship — better known as the EuroBasket — than you ever have before, you might be surprised to learn even some of the Boston Celtics’ top brass are as well. In fact,...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
Yardbarker
Report: Carmelo Anthony not a priority for the Celtics
Carmelo Anthony may have to wait a little bit longer for his potential 20th season in the NBA. Brian Robb of MassLive reported this week that the Boston Celtics are not expected to have interest in signing the ten-time All-Star Anthony prior to training camp. Robb adds that Anthony is not a priority for Boston, as they would like to give a chance to some of the young guys they already have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 5
The Boston Celtics retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.
Sporting News
NBA 2K23 PF ratings: Here are the best power forwards for 2023, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Kevin Durant
Of all the 2K ratings debates out there, the argument for the best power forward in the game might be the strongest. With the release of NBA 2K23 upon us, who claimed the crown as the best power forward in the league?. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each have a...
