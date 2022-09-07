Chris Cuomo hasn't even started on NewsNation, but staffers already can't stand his face. The embattled ex-CNN host will be making the network jump in the fall but the higher-ups are already demanding employees promote his upcoming show, with many refusing to do so, Radar has learned. Sources revealed that NewsNation teams are being told to replace their email signatures with a banner showcasing Cuomo's smiling face, and several staffers are livid because they want to promote their own shows.Many are boycotting the request altogether.According to insiders, Cuomo is being hailed as the saving grace for the nearly two-year-old news...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO