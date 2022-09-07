ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boycotting Already? NewsNation Staffers Livid Over Chris Cuomo Takeover, Refuse To Promote New Host

Chris Cuomo hasn't even started on NewsNation, but staffers already can't stand his face. The embattled ex-CNN host will be making the network jump in the fall but the higher-ups are already demanding employees promote his upcoming show, with many refusing to do so, Radar has learned. Sources revealed that NewsNation teams are being told to replace their email signatures with a banner showcasing Cuomo's smiling face, and several staffers are livid because they want to promote their own shows.Many are boycotting the request altogether.According to insiders, Cuomo is being hailed as the saving grace for the nearly two-year-old news...
Sky News issues clarification after mistakenly describing Chris Kaba protest as tribute march for the Queen

Sky News has issued a clarification after a news report incorrectly described a protest march as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.The march, which took place in London on Saturday (10 September), was held to protest the death of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old man shot dead by police in Streatham.Kaba was unarmed when he was shot by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit, while driving a vehicle. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident. Kaba’s shooting has provoked a public outcry, and was the reason for an...
Showrunners Coalition Raises $3 Million in Abortion Access Efforts for Hollywood Studio Workers

Showrunners have now raised $3 million for the National Network of Abortion Funds in an effort to protect abortion access for production employees in abortion-hostile states. In a letter on Friday, the coalition — which is comprised of nearly 1,500 television showrunners, creators and directors — also announced it had made progress with each of the major studios (Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery) toward implementing abortion safety protocols for all employees in these states.
Anne Garrels, Longtime NPR International Correspondent, Dies at 71

Anne Garrels, an international correspondent for NPR best known for her many reports from the front lines of world events, has died. She was 71 years old. Garrels died in her home this week, after a battle with lung cancer. She was remembered by those at her workplace “as a passionate reporter willing to go anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice if the story required it” and “a warm and generous friend to many.” NPR’s Deborah Amos remembered Garrels as a woman who “was always braver than me, and I always understood that she was braver than me.”
