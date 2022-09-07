Read full article on original website
Boycotting Already? NewsNation Staffers Livid Over Chris Cuomo Takeover, Refuse To Promote New Host
Chris Cuomo hasn't even started on NewsNation, but staffers already can't stand his face. The embattled ex-CNN host will be making the network jump in the fall but the higher-ups are already demanding employees promote his upcoming show, with many refusing to do so, Radar has learned. Sources revealed that NewsNation teams are being told to replace their email signatures with a banner showcasing Cuomo's smiling face, and several staffers are livid because they want to promote their own shows.Many are boycotting the request altogether.According to insiders, Cuomo is being hailed as the saving grace for the nearly two-year-old news...
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
Trevor Noah Mocks Steve Bannon for Saying He Won’t Stop Fighting Border Wall Fraud Case: ‘What a Little Bitch’ (Video)
Trevor Noah mocked Steve Bannon during Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show” while discussing allegations that Donald Trump’s former chief strategist took money from Trump supporters who thought they were paying to build a wall along the U.S. Southern border. Bannon pleaded not guilty yesterday to...
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Questions Merits of Indicting Trump: ‘It Will Set an Absolutely Horrendous Precedent’ (Video)
MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has been steadfast in his consistent criticism of former president Donald Trump and his mishandling of classified documents – but even he agrees with former attorney general Bill Barr that an indictment could ultimately do more harm than good. On Thursday...
Rudy Giuliani Roasted for Saying in ‘Some Ways’ 9/11 Was the ‘Greatest Day of My Life’ (Video)
The former NYC mayor was called a ”disgusting opportunistic traitor“ and worse on Twitter. Rudy Giuliani drew sharp criticism for saying that September 11, 2001, the day of the greatest terror attack on America, was “in some ways … the greatest day of my life.”. He...
Twitter Takes Down Tweet by Professor Wishing Queen Elizabeth an ‘Excruciating’ Death
While many around the globe were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II upon her death Thursday, not everyone was saddened by her passing. Twitter removed a tweet by Carnegie Mellon University associate professor Uju Anya that read: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
Sky News issues clarification after mistakenly describing Chris Kaba protest as tribute march for the Queen
Sky News has issued a clarification after a news report incorrectly described a protest march as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.The march, which took place in London on Saturday (10 September), was held to protest the death of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old man shot dead by police in Streatham.Kaba was unarmed when he was shot by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit, while driving a vehicle. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident. Kaba’s shooting has provoked a public outcry, and was the reason for an...
Hillary Clinton fondly recalls time spent with Queen Elizabeth II
"I admired her devotion to duty and her sense of obligation to the people of her nation," she said.
What Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Learned Being on the Other Side of the Camera for Docuseries ‘Gutsy’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton found herself picking up a new skill set from working on her Apple TV+ docuseries “Gutsy,” with daughter Chelsea Clinton – how to produce television. “First of all, I learned how much goes into a production,” Secretary Clinton told TheWrap when...
How Omar Sharif Jr. Is Continuing His Grandfather’s Legacy as an Actor and Activist for Social Justice
Omar Sharif Jr. got early career advice from his celebrated grandfather, the legendary Hollywood actor Omar Sharif best known for his Golden Globe-winning performances in 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” and the title role in 1965’s “Dr. Zhivago”: Acting is not enough. “My grandfather used...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans in a Lather After Last-Ever Episode on NBC Interrupted by King Charles’ Speech
East Coast fans of “Days of Our Lives” were not happy that the final few moments of the last episode to air on NBC was interrupted on Friday by a live speech from King Charles following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I understand that the...
Showrunners Coalition Raises $3 Million in Abortion Access Efforts for Hollywood Studio Workers
Showrunners have now raised $3 million for the National Network of Abortion Funds in an effort to protect abortion access for production employees in abortion-hostile states. In a letter on Friday, the coalition — which is comprised of nearly 1,500 television showrunners, creators and directors — also announced it had made progress with each of the major studios (Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery) toward implementing abortion safety protocols for all employees in these states.
Fallon Mocks Trump for Trying to Pay a Bill With a Horse: ‘100 Tell-All Books and Somehow There’s Still More to Tell’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon found himself genuinely shocked once again by Donald Trump on this week’s “Tonight Show,” after it was revealed that the twice-impeached former president once tried to pay a legal bill with a horse. At this point, Fallon is just bewildered by how consistently wild Trump’s life has been.
Anne Garrels, Longtime NPR International Correspondent, Dies at 71
Anne Garrels, an international correspondent for NPR best known for her many reports from the front lines of world events, has died. She was 71 years old. Garrels died in her home this week, after a battle with lung cancer. She was remembered by those at her workplace “as a passionate reporter willing to go anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice if the story required it” and “a warm and generous friend to many.” NPR’s Deborah Amos remembered Garrels as a woman who “was always braver than me, and I always understood that she was braver than me.”
