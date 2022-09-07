Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Indiana 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report […]
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol […]
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
Attendees pepper sprayed after fight breaks out during Indy funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — A large fight. Attendees pepper sprayed. A canceled funeral. A funeral was canceled Saturday after a fight broke out inside, police said, with some getting pepper sprayed by those fighting as over 100 people cleared out from the Indy funeral home. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Saturday afternoon to 5252 E. […]
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
WLFI.com
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
WANE-TV
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
Man sentenced to 4 years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
INDIANAPOLIS — The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Kyle Moorman and his children, Kyle II, Kyannah and Kyran, were found dead in a southside retention pond on July 12. Kyle’s family said he was dedicated to his kids. ”Kyle was an […]
Community leaders calling for change after Thursday night double shooting
Two people were shot near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side Thursday night. Community leaders are frustrated with how much violence is taking place in the area.
19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
