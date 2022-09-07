ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

FOX59

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
FISHERS, IN
WOWO News

Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington man arrested after chase

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
HUNTINGTON, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Attendees pepper sprayed after fight breaks out during Indy funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — A large fight. Attendees pepper sprayed. A canceled funeral. A funeral was canceled Saturday after a fight broke out inside, police said, with some getting pepper sprayed by those fighting as over 100 people cleared out from the Indy funeral home. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Saturday afternoon to 5252 E. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
ROMNEY, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for person who fired shots in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
MARION, IN
FOX59

19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos

Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
WARSAW, IN

