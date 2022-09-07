Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022Dawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Record-Courier
Museum working to find new lawn care
Issues with funding Carson Valley’s two major museums may have prompted the Town of Gardnerville to help out back in 2006. Concerns about keeping the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center open led the Douglas County Historical Society to ask voters to increase property taxes .75 cents. Voters said no, but Gardnerville kept mowing the museum’s lawn and maintaining its irrigation system over the next 16 years.
KOLO TV Reno
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
2news.com
The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides
The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
KCRA.com
'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
2news.com
Senior Fest returns to Reno for 25th year
Senior Fest returned the Reno for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. In its 25th year, Senior Fest is a free event, featuring more than 60 businesses and vendors as part of an effort to connect seniors and caregivers to various services in our community. The...
mynews4.com
Smoke from Mosquito Fire invades northern Nevada causing hazardous air quality
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has settled into the Truckee Meadows causing 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' air quality levels across the region. Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area reached unhealthy levels Saturday night. The smoke is expected to linger throughout the...
Smoke causes prep sports cancellations around Lake Tahoe
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured into the Lake Tahoe Basin on Friday afternoon, forcing the postponement of football games and more prep sports at some of the surrounding higher elevation sites. The Lowry at South Tahoe football game scheduled for Friday night at South Lake Tahoe was canceled as the air quality quickly diminished...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The smoke that blanketed Lake Tahoe Friday morning let up in the afternoon into the evening, but weather officials are expecting more dense smoke to return Saturday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire continues to rage west of the basin. The National Weather Service in...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
mynews4.com
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson to host State of City address on Sept. 12
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is set to host his State of the City address on Sept. 12. During his video and live speech, Lawson will be joined by members of the Sparks City Council and will discuss the city's resiliency, vision, staff success and pandemic recovery.
Sierra Sun
Makers Market growing in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum
Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
kunr.org
Updates: Fire at railroad tie yard in Hazen
The fire at the railroad tie yard in Hazen still has active flames but Highway 50A is back open. According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, fire crews will be monitoring the situation in case of radical shifts in the wind. Law enforcement officials are asking people nearby not to stop on the roadway to take pictures or to trespass in order to get a look at the fire.
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
