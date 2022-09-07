ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

Museum working to find new lawn care

Issues with funding Carson Valley’s two major museums may have prompted the Town of Gardnerville to help out back in 2006. Concerns about keeping the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center open led the Douglas County Historical Society to ask voters to increase property taxes .75 cents. Voters said no, but Gardnerville kept mowing the museum’s lawn and maintaining its irrigation system over the next 16 years.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides

The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Sparks, NV
Government
City
Sparks, NV
Sparks, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
KCRA.com

'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Senior Fest returns to Reno for 25th year

Senior Fest returned the Reno for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. In its 25th year, Senior Fest is a free event, featuring more than 60 businesses and vendors as part of an effort to connect seniors and caregivers to various services in our community. The...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Rah#Nev#Mayor#The Sparks City Council
Record-Courier

The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX Reno

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson to host State of City address on Sept. 12

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson is set to host his State of the City address on Sept. 12. During his video and live speech, Lawson will be joined by members of the Sparks City Council and will discuss the city's resiliency, vision, staff success and pandemic recovery.
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

Makers Market growing in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum

Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kunr.org

Updates: Fire at railroad tie yard in Hazen

The fire at the railroad tie yard in Hazen still has active flames but Highway 50A is back open. According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, fire crews will be monitoring the situation in case of radical shifts in the wind. Law enforcement officials are asking people nearby not to stop on the roadway to take pictures or to trespass in order to get a look at the fire.
HAZEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy