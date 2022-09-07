Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theozone.net
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + On the passing...
theozone.net
Ohio State Availability Report vs Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A couple of Buckeye wide receivers are game-time decisions for Ohio State’s game against Arkansas State on Saturday. Here is the full availability report.
theozone.net
Dominate in every phase. If you are not getting better you are getting worse (m)
[In reply to "Is there anything you care about tomorrow? For example...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:38:26 09/09/22]. There is not a single unit for OSU that should not have an excellent game and dominate. Especially when the first team is in. With the 2nd team there will be some...
theozone.net
a defensive front that continues to dominate. better timing between QB and new WRs...
[In reply to "Is there anything you care about tomorrow? For example...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:38:26 09/09/22]. ...not familiar with Arkansas State's skill guys but if they are smaller and shifty/fast, making sure the defense gets them on the ground. ND didn't have many/any of those type of guys.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game. KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:. After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older...
Kait 8
CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
KATV
Teen arrested in Jonesboro for August homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the August homicide of another teen, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Region 8 said 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong of Jonesboro died after being shot in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive on Aug. 14. The...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Kait 8
Shooting victim found in road, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a man was found in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jonesboro Police Department said that around 7:52 p.m. police were dispatched to investigate reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100 block of Links Circle. When...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
Kait 8
New signs on major highway look to keep people out of the road
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Making sure people are not in the street, that’s the goal of new street signs in Paragould that can be seen all along Highway 412. The signs were put up in August and read “don’t support panhandling instead consider giving to a local charity.”
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
Kait 8
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
Kait 8
Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne. The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for...
Comments / 0