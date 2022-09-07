Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident On Highway 18
Boyden, Iowa — A Boyden man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, September 5th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:50 p.m., 17-year-old Brock Klarenbeek of Rock Rapids was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on Jackson Avenue, three miles west of Boyden. (That’s K64, or the Orange City road) They tell us that 20-year-old Dawson Vis of Boyden was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Highway 18. Klarenbeek entered the intersection and the two struck.
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Marijuana grow operation found near Wisner, as authorities investigate fatal shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Y Road, about 7 miles north of Wisner.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash
WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
nwestiowa.com
Pickup driver hurt when he hits tractor
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a tractor-pickup collision about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the intersection of 390th Street and Fig Avenue about four miles west of Sioux Center. Sixty-two-year-old Mark Evan Sneller of Sioux Center was driving a 1995 International tractor north on Fig Avenue when...
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in SUV-pickup accident in Hull
HULL—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 9:05 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 6, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Division Street in Hull. Twenty-nine-year-old Danielle Kaye Bonestroo of Hull was driving west on Highway 18 when she became distracted by a child in her vehicle and her 2007 GMC Yukon struck the rear of a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup driven by 30-year-old Sean Michael Robinson of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police make arrest in downtown handgun discharge incident
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
SCPD: Hamilton, Floyd Boulevard cameras contributing to safer traffic conditions
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Emergency Responders Called To Gas Leak
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon emergency responders were called to what was reported to be a gas leak in eastern Sheldon on Thursday. The reported leak was in the area of the 300 block of Country Club Road and was reported by utility workers that believe they struck the line just before 2:45 p.m. Gas could reportedly be smelled in the area.
Sioux City PD arrest man connected to Pierce Street shots fired call
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker arrested for meth and marijuana
SANBORN—A 62-year-old Hope Mills, NC, man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Sanborn first-offense possession of a controlled substance — dextroamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Jerome Nichols stemmed from the stop...
Sioux City Journal
Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
Murder trial against elderly Plymouth County man begins
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
