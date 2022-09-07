Boyden, Iowa — A Boyden man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, September 5th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:50 p.m., 17-year-old Brock Klarenbeek of Rock Rapids was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on Jackson Avenue, three miles west of Boyden. (That’s K64, or the Orange City road) They tell us that 20-year-old Dawson Vis of Boyden was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Highway 18. Klarenbeek entered the intersection and the two struck.

