ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

DRC officials tumble as bridge collapses at ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Gkqr_0hldohvT00

Dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, a video shows.

Just as an organiser cut the ribbon at the ceremony in Mont-Ngafula district in Kinshasa, the bridge buckled, both its handrails broke off and the central section slumped into a stream a couple of metres below.

Spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggled to get off the crumpled wreck. Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

One of the last people to climb free was a man in military fatigues and dark glasses who was clutching an unopened bottle of champagne, other footage shared widely on social media showed.

Comments / 163

Kacou Philippe son
3d ago

I'm from DRC. And I'm blame all those who were behind the construction of this bridge. This is the consequence of corruption and not taking your job seriously.

Reply(1)
61
MAK0
3d ago

As an Army Engineer myself, this has to be the funniest thing I read today! Thanks for the laugh! What are the chances and the timing to have this collapse? It sounds like Bidens Administration Infrastructure Bill! 😂🤣😂

Reply
26
wordtoyourmother
3d ago

that's what you get when you make deals with China they cone in after you get a loan from them and since you have to use these companies you get shoddy work and still have to pay the loan back.

Reply(1)
15
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drc#Privacy Policy#Mont
insideedition.com

Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps

A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

438K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy