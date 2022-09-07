ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Upstate inmate faces murder, kidnapping charges in connection to 2019 death

By Sophia Radebaugh, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBHsb_0hldoeHI00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, new evidence involving the death of Kevin Kyle Craig, 32, was recovered, which reopened the case.

Deputies said Craig was found dead inside of a house located on Craigsville Drive near West Union on May 26, 2019.

Based on the evidence, deputies obtained arrest warrants to charge Kevin Wayne Maler, 56, with murder and kidnapping.

Arrest warrants accused Maler of injecting or providing Craig with an unknown substance, which caused his death. Maler is also accused of confining Craig to a room in the house.

The sheriff’s office says the most significant part of this investigation is that it could be related to another case , as Maler has now been named a suspect in the disappearance of Faith Roach.

“It’s taken us some time to get where we’re at this point, because let’s face it some of the people we’ve interviewed and some of the people we’ve talked with are not credible, so it’s taken this long for our investigators to build that case,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

He is currently being held in a South Carolina corrections facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
West Union, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate

Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kyle
nowhabersham.com

Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank

The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CORNELIA, GA
WYFF4.com

Second suspect arrested in Abbeville County 'traumatic death'

A second Upstate man now faces murder charges after deputies said a violent fight left a man dead last week. Capt. Matthew Graham, with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua Leon Lusk, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Jackson County deputies conducting manhunt

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are canvassing the area of JD Brooks Road and Ga. 332 looking for a vehicle theft suspect. The suspect is described as a white male wearing tan pants and a white shirt, wearing a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Kyle Craig#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wuga.org

Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ATHENS, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Valor thief gets prison time

Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
HART COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy