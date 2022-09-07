Upstate inmate faces murder, kidnapping charges in connection to 2019 death

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, new evidence involving the death of Kevin Kyle Craig, 32, was recovered, which reopened the case.

Deputies said Craig was found dead inside of a house located on Craigsville Drive near West Union on May 26, 2019.

Based on the evidence, deputies obtained arrest warrants to charge Kevin Wayne Maler, 56, with murder and kidnapping.

Arrest warrants accused Maler of injecting or providing Craig with an unknown substance, which caused his death. Maler is also accused of confining Craig to a room in the house.

The sheriff’s office says the most significant part of this investigation is that it could be related to another case , as Maler has now been named a suspect in the disappearance of Faith Roach.

“It’s taken us some time to get where we’re at this point, because let’s face it some of the people we’ve interviewed and some of the people we’ve talked with are not credible, so it’s taken this long for our investigators to build that case,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

He is currently being held in a South Carolina corrections facility.

