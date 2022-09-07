Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Leading The Current Crypto Price Rally
Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top gainers of the current crypto market. Doge is up 9% ($0.08506) at press time while Shiba Inu is up 1% at $0.00001611. Meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are rallying ahead in terms of pricing as the market gradually recovers from its months-old crypto slump. At press time the prices of Doge are up 8% at $0.08477, while Shiba Inu is currently sitting at $0.00001618, up 0.86% according to Coinmarketcap.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Seeks A Meeting With Regulators To Introduce Potential Investors
In an updated statement, Zipmex announced that it’s seeking a meeting with Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce its potential investors to the regulators. The exchange has also re-enabled its Z wallet services in a bid to restore customer confidence. Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex has issued a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
Galaxy Digital And Genesis Trading Top Officials File For $500 Million Crypto Fund
A new SEC filing revealed a $500 million crypto fund dubbed DBA Crypto Fund I LP. Top executives from Convex, Galaxy, and Genesis spearhead the fund, per details from the filing. The massive fund could serve as an extra lifeline for Galaxy Digital and Genesis Trading. Both firms recently recorded...
Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand
Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers
Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upbit To Prohibit Transactions To 16 Foreign-Based Crypto Exchanges
One of Korea’s “Big Four” Upbit announced limited operations with a set of crypto exchanges. The exchange said prohibited transactions include deposits and withdrawals to 16 foreign-based platforms. Authorities revealed plans to crack down on these same crypto exchanges last week. A special intelligence unit under the...
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Eyed $50 Million “Much Wow” Yacht Before 3AC Pulled A Titanic
Three Arrows Capital’s Su Zhu and Kyle Davies wanted to buy a Yacht worth $50 million, per reports. The supposedly all-white luxury boat was to onboard the name “Much Wow”. a nod to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 3AC filed for bankruptcy the same month Much Wow was...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops
South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
Tether’s (USDT) $8.5 Billion Commerical Paper Holdings Validated By BDO Audit
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether released the latest report on its reserves. The report was independently audited by BDO, a major accounting firm ranked in the top five globally. Friday’s audit revealed a further reduction in the firm’s commercial paper holdings over the last quarter. Cash holdings and bank...
Huobi Explains Why It’s Stablecoin HUSD Depegged From Its $1 Value
Huobi team has tweeted the reason explaining why its stablecoin HUSD briefly lost its peg to the US dollar. Per the tweet, HUSD has regained its lost peg to the US dollar within 12 hours. The HUSD team took to Twitter to share an update on the latest HUSD de-peg...
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
Consensys To Launch Limited Edition Green NFTs To Celebrate The Upcoming Ethereum Merge
ConsenSys is launching a sustainable NFT Collection called Regenesis collection. The collection will be launched on the Ethereum mainnnet. Leading blockchain firm Consensys is all set to launch one-of-a-kind green NFTs in its bid to “celebrate” and “commemorate” the deployment of the upcoming Ethereum merge. Consensys...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge
Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
CME Unveils Ether Futures Options Launch On September 12 Before Ethereum’s PoS Merge
Major derivatives marketplace CME Group announced an addition to its crypto offerings on Thursday. The firm plans to launch options on Ether futures around September 12. Users can already trade Bitcoin futures options and ETH futures via CME. The news comes as demand for Ether options trading activity hit an...
EWN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0