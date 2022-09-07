ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
EWN

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Leading The Current Crypto Price Rally

Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top gainers of the current crypto market. Doge is up 9% ($0.08506) at press time while Shiba Inu is up 1% at $0.00001611. Meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are rallying ahead in terms of pricing as the market gradually recovers from its months-old crypto slump. At press time the prices of Doge are up 8% at $0.08477, while Shiba Inu is currently sitting at $0.00001618, up 0.86% according to Coinmarketcap.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth#Apy#Ethereum Proof#Binanceus
EWN

Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model

Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
BUSINESS
EWN

Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand

Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
MARKETS
EWN

Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers

Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

Upbit To Prohibit Transactions To 16 Foreign-Based Crypto Exchanges

One of Korea’s “Big Four” Upbit announced limited operations with a set of crypto exchanges. The exchange said prohibited transactions include deposits and withdrawals to 16 foreign-based platforms. Authorities revealed plans to crack down on these same crypto exchanges last week. A special intelligence unit under the...
MARKETS
EWN

South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops

South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
ECONOMY
EWN

OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
COMPUTERS
EWN

16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
MARKETS
EWN

BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge

Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy