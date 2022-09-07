ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Head to a craft fair or try a triathlon: Newport County's must-do events this weekend

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
It's the weekend after Labor Day and, let's face it, we're in a bit of a transition period. It sort of feels like summer, but we know fall is right around the corner. Still, it's too early for pumpkins — yes, really, it's too early.

That doesn't mean there isn't anything to do. High school football is starting up for real and the Patriots will be back on the field, but you can still get out and enjoy the last weekends of summer.

This weekend offers a mix of events for those looking ahead and those in the mood to test themselves. If you're searching for something to do this weekend check out these events happening across Newport County.

Tiverton Senior Center Craft Fair

The Tiverton Senior Center will be holding its next Craft Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hundreds of handmade, unique items will be on display and for purchase, including hats, scarves, blankets, sweaters, table runners, pillows, all sorts of handmade bags, baby blankets, quilts and holiday items.

Organizers say there will be something for everyone. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Star Kids Scholarship Program.

Whitehorne Day: Port City

Discover the role of the ocean in Newport life in the 18th and 21st centuries. From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, visit the Whitehorne House Museum's garden to take part in crafts, activities and conversations with craftspeople, experts and shop owners.

Uncover the secrets of the ocean with the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, learn all about sailing with the crew of the Oliver Hazard Perry and meet team members from The Sailing Museum and the Tomaquag Museum.

From 3 to 4:30 p.m., visit the back garden for a discussion with Silver Moon from the Tomaquag Museum. Admission to the event and museum is free. Registration is recommended.

Surf Clinic and 9/11 paddle out

AmpSurf will be conducting a Learn to Surf Clinic on Sunday, Sept. 11, for people living with disabilities, veterans and first responders at Second Beach in Middletown from 8 to 11:30 a.m. All people living with a disability or lifelong condition are invited to participate.

The group also will be doing a memorial paddle to honor those lost on 9/11 and during in the war on terror. All are invited to participate.

AmpSurf’s mission is to promote, inspire, educate, and rehabilitate (PIER) all people with disabilities and their families through adaptive surfing and other outdoor activities to keep them focused on their abilities — not their disabilities.

Newport Triathlon

Feeling fit? Give the Newport Triathlon a try on Sunday, Sept. 11. The race begins at 7 a.m., with pre-race events beginning at 5 a.m.

Organized by the On Your Left Racing Series, the Olympic race begins with a 0.9 mile swim in the open waters of Sachuest Bay. A two-loop bike course then winds through Middletown and Portsmouth, past farmlands and Sakonnet River front estates.

Finally, the paved two-loop run course takes participants out to the oceanfront Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge area before the route continues alongside the Norman Bird Sanctuary and then bears right through the Third Beach area. The run concludes back at Sachuest Beach.

R.I. Calamari Festival

The annual R.I. Calamari Festival returns to Veteran’s Park in Narragansett, which is across from the Narragansett Beach and adjacent to the Towers, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $30. Kids 12 and under are free, but does not include calamari tastings.

Sample calamari offerings as local restaurants battle for top honors in three categories — Best Overall, Most Inventive, and Most Spirited Team. There's also live music, a cash bar, food trucks, shopping and kids activities for all to enjoy.

