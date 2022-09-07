ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State battles Notre Dame on NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’

By Stephanie Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MdFq_0hldoWAM00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” returns for its second season, Ohio State and Notre Dame will once again face off on national TV, this time in a test of trivia knowledge.

NBC has released a show trailer and a clip from the first episode featuring the two rival teams. The clip reveals the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish playing a new one-on-one game, where one student from each team is chosen to answer a round of questions in their “strongest subject.” Playing for Ohio State are Abby, Noah A., and Roxanne, and on the Notre Dame side, are Caitlyn, Maya, and Noah C.

The game’s first round pairs Abby against Noah C., in the “At the Library” category, which ends in a brutal showdown that does not favor the Scarlet and Gray. However, fans will have to watch to see if the team from South Bend can sustain its lead to move on from the qualifiers, or if the Buckeyes rally to advance to the final.

  • CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — “Qualifiers 1: Ohio State vs Notre Dame & Texas vs Oklahoma” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Abby, Noah A., Roxanne — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSMxq_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — “Qualifiers 1: Ohio State vs Notre Dame & Texas vs Oklahoma” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Caitlyn, Maya, Noah C. — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gckVn_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — Pictured: (l-r) Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Puef3_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — Pictured: (l-r) Abby, Noah A., Roxanne — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxrIX_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — Pictured: Cooper Manning — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TJ8w_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — Pictured: (l-r) Caitlyn, Maya, Noah C. — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwCPL_0hldoWAM00
    CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL — “Qualifiers 1: Ohio State vs Notre Dame & Texas vs Oklahoma” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Abby, Noah A., Roxanne — (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC)

Whatever the outcome of the episode — which also includes a matchup between Oklahoma and Texas — all the students playing will receive tuition assistance for their participation. At the end of the season, the team that wins it all will be rewarded with a scholarship and get to “claim victory as ‘Capital One College Bowl’ champions.”

Once again, football legend Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning will host the quiz show, which premieres Sept. 9 at 8 p.m., according to the network. This year a total of 16 teams from “the nation’s top schools” will compete. The show’s format will also get a refresh with “new rounds of gameplay” — like the one-on-one game with OSU and Notre Dame — and multiple schools participating in each episode, NBC shared in a news release.

Watch “Capital One College Bowl,” Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. on WTWO.

College Bowl Episode Guide

•9/9 at 8 p.m. – 204 (Qualifier 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Oklahoma vs. Texas)
•9/9 at 9 p.m. – 203 (Qualifier 2: Florida vs. Georgia, Washington vs. BYU)
•9/16 at 8 p.m. – 202 (Qualifier 3: Syracuse vs. Penn State, Albany vs. Spelman)
•9/23 at 8 p.m. – 201 (Qualifier 4: UC Santa Barbara vs. Morehouse, Duke vs. Columbia)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

