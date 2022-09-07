This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles.

In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.

Officials compare more than 500 largest cities in the U.S. and compared them across a few metrics measuring ethnic diversity.

One Texas city was named one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the nation, Laredo. It ranked amongst the 10 least ethnically diverse cities in the nation (out of 501), including:

Laconia, NH – 492

Butte-Silver Bow, MT – 493

Barre, VT – 494

Watertown, SD – 495

Rutland, CT – 496

Wheeling, WV – 497

Laredo, TX – 498

Hialeah, FL – 499

Clarksburg, WV – 500

Parkersburg, WV – 501

The top 10 most ethnically diverse cities were:

Jersey City, NJ Germantown, MD Gaithersburg, MD Silver Spring, MD Spring Valley, NV New York, NY Kent WA San Jose, CA Oakland, CA Rockville, MD

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

