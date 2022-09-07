ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zALn9_0hldoVHd00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles.

In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.

Officials compare more than 500 largest cities in the U.S. and compared them across a few metrics measuring ethnic diversity.

One Texas city was named one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the nation, Laredo. It ranked amongst the 10 least ethnically diverse cities in the nation (out of 501), including:

  • Laconia, NH – 492
  • Butte-Silver Bow, MT – 493
  • Barre, VT – 494
  • Watertown, SD – 495
  • Rutland, CT – 496
  • Wheeling, WV – 497
  • Laredo, TX – 498
  • Hialeah, FL – 499
  • Clarksburg, WV – 500
  • Parkersburg, WV – 501

The top 10 most ethnically diverse cities were:

  1. Jersey City, NJ
  2. Germantown, MD
  3. Gaithersburg, MD
  4. Silver Spring, MD
  5. Spring Valley, NV
  6. New York, NY
  7. Kent WA
  8. San Jose, CA
  9. Oakland, CA
  10. Rockville, MD

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

Comments / 10

Mike903
3d ago

what??? hispanics are majority here in the state and literally makeup 90% of population from san antonio on south so there’s literally 100s of cities that are not ethnically “diverse” here. fake news gotta fake news tho

Reply
9
 

Government
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX
