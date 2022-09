Here is the SEC basketball schedule for 2022-23 season. We have every game scheduled.

The SEC announced the men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Here is the complete schedule for every team's 18 games, plus the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2023, scheduled for March 8-12.

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Conference Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Kentucky at Missouri

Florida at Auburn

Arkansas at LSU

Tennessee at Ole Miss

Alabama at Mississippi State

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Ole Miss at Alabama

Mississippi State at Tennessee

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

LSU at Kentucky

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Auburn at Georgia

Missouri at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Florida

Saturday, Jan. 7

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Auburn

Georgia at Florida

LSU at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Alabama

Tennessee at South Carolina

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Florida at LSU

South Carolina at Kentucky

Auburn at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Alabama at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Georgia

Missouri at Texas A&M

Saturday, Jan. 14

LSU at Alabama

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Tennessee

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Georgia at Kentucky

Ole Miss at South Carolina

Tennessee at Mississippi State

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Arkansas at Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M

Auburn at LSU

Saturday, Jan. 21

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Texas A&M at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Florida at Mississippi State

Alabama at Missouri

Auburn at South Carolina

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Missouri at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

LSU at Arkansas

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Georgia at Tennessee

South Carolina at Florida

Mississippi State at Alabama

Texas A&M at Auburn

Saturday, Jan. 28

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

South Carolina at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Georgia at Auburn

LSU at Missouri

Tennessee at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 4

Florida at Kentucky

Alabama at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Arkansas at South Carolina

Auburn at Tennessee

Georgia at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Ole Miss at Georgia

Arkansas at Kentucky

South Carolina at Missouri

Auburn at Texas A&M

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Florida at Alabama

LSU at Mississippi State

Saturday, Feb. 11

Vanderbilt at Florida

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Missouri at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Alabama at Auburn

Kentucky at Georgia

Texas A&M at LSU

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Missouri at Auburn

LSU at Georgia

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Alabama at Tennessee

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 18

Tennessee at Kentucky

Florida at Arkansas

Georgia at Alabama

South Carolina at LSU

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Missouri

Auburn at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Missouri

Tennessee at Texas A&M

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Kentucky at Florida

Vanderbilt at LSU

Ole Miss at Auburn

Alabama at South Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 25

Auburn at Kentucky

Missouri at Georgia

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Florida at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Alabama

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Tennessee

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Florida at Georgia

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Tennessee

Wednesday, March 1

Auburn at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

Saturday, March 4

Alabama at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Auburn

LSU at Florida

Ole Miss at Missouri

Georgia at South Carolina

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr