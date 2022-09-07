Read full article on original website
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Check out these Texas wineries among the top 15 in the US, according to a report
Kick your feet up, sit back and relax with a glass of wine in hand at one of the best wineries in the United States.
LIST: 9/11 anniversary events happening in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
Study: Texas home to multiple top cities in US for self-sustaining homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to owning a home there are multiple factors at play and different factors matter more or less to different people. Having a self-sustaining home could be useful not only for the pocketbook but also to give mother nature a hand as well. Just...
‘Puss caterpillars’: What are they and how dangerous are they?
(WFLA/NEXSTAR) — They may look cute and cuddly but they’ve also been described as one of the most venomous creatures in the U.S. Ever heard of “puss caterpillars”?. Many Central Florida residents are currently experiencing the return of the inch-long crawlers typically found on oak and elm trees. The caterpillars (also known as “asps”) are covered in furry-looking hair — which hide “extremely” toxic spines that stick to your skin, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
Texans are among the hardest-working Americans, study shows
Texans are among the hardest-working people in the country, according to a new study.
Report says these are the top spots for breakfast around Texas
Breakfast is easily the most important meal of the day and making sure you get the nutrients in quick to start your day off is key. No one said breakfast couldn't be delicious, it needs to be to get your day off with some insane sensations for your tastebuds.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
LIST: Texans who were nominated at the 2022 CMA Awards
The 2022 CMA Award nominees have been announced, and this year plenty of Texas artists made the Lone Star State very proud.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
North Texas theaters participating in $3 movies Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic was the movie theater industry, with some theaters being forced to close temporarily and, unfortunately, some closing permanently. To show support for movie theaters and the people who love watching movies, major theater chains across the...
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
North Texas Friday night high school football weather forecast
DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday night will see the bright lights of high school stadiums back in action on Friday, September 9 and the weather is looking keen for a night filled with high school football. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the afternoon hours will be...
No need to argue: This is the most popular board game in Texas
Gather around the table kids, let's get our gaming on. Now, gaming with the family will always be a good time, that is until grandad decides to take it a little too seriously and little Suzie is trash-talking her uncle after being the first one out again.
Six Flags Fright Fest nominated for USA Today’s ‘Best Theme Park Halloween Event’
In the spirit of Halloween, USA Today has officially released its list of theme parks nominated for its Best Theme Park Halloween Event. And it looks like Texas is getting some love.
Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!
We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission. “This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans,” Abbott said.
Afternoon scattered storms expected in North Texas on Wednesday
It's going to be a hot Wednesday in North Texas with some afternoon scattered storms in the mix.
20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
