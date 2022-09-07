ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study says Dallas Cowboys fans’ favorite game day food is chicken wings: Here are the best wings for game day in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — Game day. It’s one of the best days of the week and possibly even the year barring your wedding anniversary or your significant other’s birthday unless you just love game day that much then party on!

Food is of the utmost importance when it comes to game day festivities and even more so during the NFL season as your friends flock to your living room or want to group up and head out to a local eatery for a day of eating, drinking, and football watching.

A recent study done by US Betting checked out the top game day food for the 2022 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys fans’ favorite game day food is none other than chicken wings.

The study said that Dallas Cowboys fans’ favorite game day food for the new season is chicken wings, followed by pizza. “Chicken wings are the most popular option, chosen by fans of 18 out of the 32 NFL teams. The 18 teams include the fans of Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots.”

The study also found that “Of all the NFL fanbases, Cowboys are the most willing to watch the NFL game days at the stadium, while 10.3% said they will be watching the game at a sports bar.”

So, if you’re not willing or able to whip up enough delicious chicken wings for everybody at home, we wanted to make sure you have plenty of options available. We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best chicken wing spots in Dallas:

  • The Woolworth
  • Maple and Motor – Burgers and Beer
  • The Crafty Irishman
  • Meddlesome Moth
  • Malai Kitchen
  • Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
  • Draft Sports Bar and Lounge
  • The Owners Box
  • Smoky Rose
  • FRANKIE’S DOWNTOWN

For more from Tripadvisor’s list of the best spots in Dallas for chicken wings, click here.

